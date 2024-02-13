Evan Fournier sure looks happy with his change of scenery...

The media spoke with new Detroit Piston Evan Fournier on Monday for the first time since the NBA trade deadline. Fournier was traded to Detroit along with Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Ryan Arcidiacono, plus two second-round picks for Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. The 11-year veteran has not suited up for the Pistons yet since the trade was executed but could be active as soon as this week.

Fournier addressed the media talking about his feelings since being dealt to Detroit. He openly exclaimed how he is ‘really excited to finally be out of New York and his impression of the new team, per Mike Curtis of the Detroit News.

“From watching the last three games and a couple practices, there's a lot of enthusiasm. Hard playing team, they've been playing really good on the trip. So yeah, so far so good. Practices were good today. I talked with Monty, and just with two practices, you can tell he's a great teacher. He's very detailed and goes through a lot of explanation which I think is great,” Evan Fournier shared.

Detroit will be the fifth different team Fournier has suited up for in his career. Considering the youth of the roster, he is now the most-tenured Piston on the team. Fournier also addressed the media about his veteran influence and the leadership he can bring per Curtis.

“I'm just going to be myself, and if I can help the young guys with what I see I'll gladly do it. First, I have to know them. I'm not going to get here and say ‘hey you have to do this'. I have to get them on my side, get to know them personally and start working with them in that sense.”