Following a loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Detroit Pistons look to get back on track on Saturday night against the Toronto Raptors. With the game being the team's third in four days, shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is questionable to take the court as he deals with a minor back spasm injury.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Pistons guard Tim Hardaway Jr. injury status vs. Raptors

As of the 9:30 a.m. ET injury report release, Hardaway Jr. is listed as questionable to face the Raptors. The sharpshooter is currently dealing with back spasms, a new issue that seems to be a product of the team's recent schedule. The Pistons have already played six games in 2025, making Saturday night's affair their seventh game of the New Year.

Toronto will also play its third game in four days and fourth in six days. The Raptors have been on the road for each of their past three games. They are coming off a hard-fought 132-126 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.

Hardaway Jr. is the Pistons' fourth-leading scorer at the midway point of 2024-2025. The veteran three-and-D wing is averaging 10.5 points per game on the year and is tied for third on the year with 34 starts. He is also the team's third-best shooter, behind point guard Cade Cunningham and sixth man Malik Beasley.

If Hardaway Jr. is unable to go, his absence would be a massive loss to an already shorthanded Pistons team. With Jaden Ivey already out for the year with a broken leg, Beasley would likely draw a spot start should Hardaway Jr. sit.

Regardless of who takes the court, shooting will be a key factor for the Pistons. The Raptors allow 14.2 three-pointers per game, the fifth-most in the league. Ideally, Hardaway Jr. will be on the court to space the floor, but his questionable status makes him a true toss-up.