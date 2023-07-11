The Detroit Pistons, approaching the fifth year of their rebuild, are building a nice, young core. During those years, the Pistons have drafted Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and Ausar Thompson (among others), players who should usher in a new era of contention in the Motor City. Seemingly lost in the shuffle has been Isaiah Stewart, especially with the Pistons bringing in Duren, James Wiseman, and Marvin Bagley III to challenge him for minutes in the frontcourt.

But clearly the Pistons have not forgotten about Beef Stew. On Monday night, the Pistons secured Stewart's services for the long-haul, agreeing to a four-year, $64 million contract extension with the 22-year old big man. $64 million is an amount of money that most of the people around the world can only dream of, so Stewart should be set for life.

Understandably, Isaiah Stewart is in a mood of gratitude, if his latest tweet is any indication. Quote tweeting Adrian Wojnarowski's announcement of his new deal with the Pistons, Stewart expressed his thanks to a higher being for the major blessing he received.

“GOD IS THE GREATEST, ALL GLORY TO THE LORD! #GGM,” Stewart wrote.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Securing that big of a contract on his rookie extension is undoubtedly a major win for Isaiah Stewart, especially with the Pistons frontcourt being as crowded as it is at the moment. It's not quite clear if Stewart would have a starting spot next season, as he has Bojan Bogdanovic to unseat as the starting four, and Jalen Duren and James Wiseman to compete with for the starting five position.

For Stewart to prove that he's worth the cash the Pistons splashed for him, he will have to continue honing his marksmanship from deep, as it's rather likely he plays the four. He upped his three-point attempts to 4.1 per game last year and didn't suffer too much of a drop-off in efficiency all the while averaging 11.3 points and 8.1 boards per night.

Still, it's his defensive versatility and tenacity, not to mention his enforcer stylings, that should endear him to the Pistons faithful for years to come even as he plays various roles for the team.