The Detroit Pistons front office is not in any rush to turn the team into contenders. Instead, they used their cap space in a shrewd manner, absorbing unwanted contracts from other teams in exchange for draft assets. And the players they acquired shouldn't stand in the way of Cade Cunningham and the other members of the Pistons' burgeoning young core.

Still, it's the fifth year of the Pistons' rebuild, so witnessing the continued development of their youngsters will be of utmost importance, both to the coaching staff and the fanbase. The good thing for the Pistons is that a healthy number of young prospects who should play a huge part for them during the 2023-24 season will suit up for the team during the 2023 NBA Summer League.

At the very least, that is an indication that playing in Summer League isn't beneath those youngsters. And fans should reap the rewards of entertainment as a result. But which prospect should they focus on for when the Pistons participate in Vegas?

Here are six must-watch prospects for the Pistons as they begin their 2023 NBA Summer League journey on Saturday against the Orlando Magic.

Jaden Ivey

Jaden Ivey was one of the most impressive rookies during the 2022-23 season, and yet here he is, suiting up for the Pistons' Summer League roster.

Ivey should be a man amongst boys, as he should be too speedy and crafty for most Summer League guards to deal with. It'll be interesting to monitor, however, if the 21-year old guard improves his shot from deep, as that would be absolutely crucial to his chances of taking a gigantic leap in Year 2.

Ausar Thompson

While Pistons fans should expect pure dominance from Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson should be more of a mixed bag as he transitions to a tougher level of opposition than he played against during his stint at Overtime Elite. One of the main concerns scouts had over Thompson's game was his less-than-stellar output from deep. And in today's NBA, it's difficult for guards to excel, as explosive as they may be, without a reliable jumpshot to fall back on.

But Thompson's incredible athleticism should make every second he plays on the court must-see television for Pistons fans who are holding out hope for the team's bright future. Much like Ivey, Thompson should be a blur in transition, and his body control should allow him to carve up defenses as he attacks the rim with reckless abandon.

And if Ausar Thompson displays a much-improved three-point shot, the Pistons may be closer to threatening for a play-in spot than people may think.

Jalen Duren

In every minute Jalen Duren played during the 2022-23 season, his outstanding athleticism at his size allowed him to excel in controlling the paint at either end of the floor. Duren's incredible hops allow him to finish at the rim with ease, while that also allows him to protect the rim and haul in boards. Based off the eye test alone, he surely looked like the Pistons' best option at center.

Alas, the Pistons' frontcourt is loaded with players who are at the stage of their development where they will need minutes to prove that their performances warrant a bigger role in the team. Thus, Duren saw his role fluctuate throughout his rookie year.

But Jalen Duren should continue to prove that he's the Pistons' future at the center position — and it all begins with an outstanding showing at Summer League, especially when one of his competitors for minutes would also be present in Vegas.

James Wiseman

Speaking of Jalen Duren's competition, James Wiseman is heading into a pivotal season in his career. Wiseman showed the ability to rack up stats once the Pistons traded for him in February, but it's difficult to argue that Wiseman has shown the hallmarks of becoming a winning player, as he struggles on the defensive end and he's a bit of a ball-stopper on offense.

Wiseman, however, should have plenty of opportunities to prove that he, at the very least, deserves a prominent role in the Pistons' rotation. And it all begins with showing that he's beginning to nail the little things that contribute to winning.

Marcus Sasser

The Pistons traded up to select Marcus Sasser with the 25th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. Sasser was a four-year player at Houston, and he displayed improved shot-creation and playmaking, making him a more well-rounded option at the point knowing his defensive calling card.

Sasser, as an older rookie (22 years old), should hit the ground running in Vegas. Doing so should go a long way towards helping him secure a role in the Pistons rotation behind Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Monte Morris.

Isaiah Livers

Is it fair to say that this year is make-or-break for Isaiah Livers? Livers will be entering his third year with the team, but his play hasn't exactly been inspiring. He's a fighter on the defensive end, and he can make open shots from deep, but he hasn't emerged as a consistent option for a Pistons team that's in need of a more reliable option on the wing.

Given Livers' professional experience, anything less than Summer League dominance would be disappointing.