The Detroit Pistons may have been one of the worst teams in the NBA last season, but they have some reason for optimism heading into the 2023-24 season. Along with a new head coach in Monty Williams, the Pistons have a solid young core that consists of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Durren and Ausar Thompson among others. One player thought that should be mentioned when speaking about the Pistons young core is Isaiah Stewart. The fourth-year big man has improved every season he's been in the NBA and he set some strong goals for himself for the upcoming season as per the official Detroit Pistons Podcast.

"It feels good to know that I have a home here." – @Dreamville_33 The first episode of the Official Detroit Pistons Podcast is live.

“If it is one personal goal, it's on the defensive end for me,” Stewart said. “I want to be All-Defensive Team, and hopefully once I get that, then I get to Defensive Player of the Year. Those are really my two goals for me.”

Isaiah Stewart was originally drafted by the Pistons with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. This past season, he alternated between playing center and power forward and was one of the Pistons best defensive players. He is able to body up players in the paint and switch out on smaller wings on the perimeter.

Isaiah Stewart appeared in 50 games for the Pistons last year, starting 47 of those games. He averaged 11.3 points per game, 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists with splits of 44.2 percent shooting from the field, 32.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 73.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.