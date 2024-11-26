This Detroit Pistons team is not the same squad that lost 28 straight games under Monty Williams. On Monday, the Pistons won a regular-season thriller against the Toronto Raptors thanks to a wild game-winning buzzer-beater from Jaden Ivey to lift them 102-100. Under new coach J. B. Bickerstaff, formerly of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit has improved to an 8-11 record, while they were winless this time last year.

The Pistons are good now?

Given the Pistons' young core of players, including the dynamic backcourt of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, plus skilled big men like Jalen Duren, then veterans like Tim Hardaway Jr. and new signing Tobias Harris, they should be better than the on-court product last year.

Last season's team under Monty Williams looked like they didn't want to step on the court, playing with no direction and energy. Perhaps this was because Williams was a better fit for a veteran team who just needed a coach to lead them to wins.

Likewise, Williams' Suns teams also had Chris Paul, one of the last true floor generals in the NBA, giving him the advantage of having another coach on the court.

Now, though, this Pistons team plays hard, giving themselves a chance to win every game, led by Cade and Jaden Ivey, much like how the Raptors make up for differences in on-court talent by persistent effort and hustle.

Moreover, Detroit has welcomed another key addition to their roster, Ausar Thompson, finally returning after a months-long absence due to blood clots.

Against the Raptors, the Pistons overcame the second-straight missed game for Cade Cunningham, their best player, leading scorer and playmaker.

The Pistons led by as much as 15 points in the first quarter, but the Raptors took the lead after a 29-9 run midway through the second quarter.

Finally, the game was close throughout, as the Raptors' starters–excluding Scottie Barnes–could not throw the ball into the ocean, going only 2-15 from the field and 0-3 from three.

With the game tied at 100, threatening overtime, Jaden Ivey came off a pick and dribbled to the basket and sank a buzzer-beater fading to his right to win the game.