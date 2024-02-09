Jaden Ivey is growing quickly.

After a rocky start to the 2023-24 regular season, the Detroit Pistons are witnessing breakthrough growth from Jaden Ivey. While adjusting through fluctuating minutes, a young roster with injuries, and the longest losing streak in NBA history, the 2022 No. 5 overall pick has displayed promising growth lately as a foundation piece for the Pistons.

Over the past 6 games, Ivey has averaged 23.7 points on 50% shooting from the field and an astounding 61% from the 3-point range. The Pistons' guard has even shown the ability of a complete player as the primary distributor and even assisting on the glass as an offensive rebounder. Ivey has also improved defensively along with developing the traits of a three-level-scorer.

Head coach Monty Williams made a controversial call to bring Ivey off the bench at the beginning of the season. His idea was reportedly to emphasize defense with a lineup that started recently waived guard Killian Hayes next to Cade Cunningham. The rotation decision limited the Pistons strongly on the way to a 28-game losing streak from October to December.

Ivey struggled to scratch over 20 minutes a night early in the season and spent plenty of time on the bench in crunch-time situations. The change of assigning Ivey a starting role along with more responsibility in the middle of December has provided new life to this team. While it may be difficult to see with a league-worst 8-43 record, the Pistons have been playing impressive basketball with Ivey as a starter.

Jaden Ivey has turned it around for the Pistons

Pistons general manager Troy Weaver confirmed Detroit had an internal meeting with coaching regarding an increase in Ivey's usage. The team is currently on a two-game winning streak in the middle of a West Coast road trip and a major part of that success has been the production by Ivey.

He's been averaging 31.5 points on 47.7% shooting from the field and hitting 12 of his last 14 3-point attempts during the trip. Ivey was a key contributor in helping the Pistons erase a 23-point deficit against the Portland Trailblazers. This also includes a career-high 37-point outburst with 7 assists and 6 rebounds against the Sacramento Kings this past Wednesday.

Coach Williams has spoken often this season about the team's need to adjust through adversity. Detroit has received their most resilient efforts given the circumstances from the former Purdue guard. Williams spoke highly of Ivey's capability and growth after their victory against the Kings, per James L. Edwards of The Athletic.

“It's hard to recognize what a guy's ceiling is, but I see a young man who is getting better and coachable. When I have to coach him up, he looks me in the eyes and takes it the right way.”

Weaver also spoke on the backcourt fit between Ivey and Cunningham. The young backcourt has only started 32 total games together. Conversations have stirred about the possibility of how they can play together and Weaver added his insight to what has slowed down their development, per Edwards.

“These last 30 games, we'd like to see this young core gel. Time together, games together is extremely important. You can't take for granted how important that time together can be.”

Look for the Pistons to keep leaning on their explosive combo guard after their overhaul at the NBA Trade Deadline. Detroit moved on from 6 different players which left them with 9 active players against the Blazers. Turning the tide of the season strongly relies on the development of their young core and Ivey seems to be progressing right on cue.