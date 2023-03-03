Jaden Ivey became the butt of the joke after his errant timeout cost his Detroit Pistons against the Chicago Bulls. While Ivey knew he made a major mistake, his maturity should have Pistons’ fans excited for his future.

With less than 10 seconds left, Ivey was looking to inbound the ball. However, with no one open, he called timeout. The Pistons had no timeouts remaining, meaning Ivey received a technical foul. The Bulls would go on to win the game 117-115.

Despite the error, Ivey took it in stride. He owned up to his mistakes and admitted his fault in the eventual game-losing situation, via Rod Beard of The Detroit News.

“I put it on my shoulders,” Ivey said.

While Jaden Ivey did his best Chris Webber impression against the Bulls, the guard is still a major part of the Pistons’ success in the present and future. After being drafted fifth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, Ivey has already received a large role in Detroit’s rotation.

The guard has started 57 games for the Pistons, averaging 15.4 points, 4.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. Ivey is third on the team in both points and assists per game.

The Pistons are ultimately hoping that Ivey’s costly timeout will serve as a learning lesson for the 20-year-old. The timeout snafu was almost a representation of the Pistons’ season this year as Detroit sits at just 15-48, worst in the Eastern Conference.

But with Ivey in tow, the Pistons are hoping that once their rebuild is over and they’re succeeding again, they can one day look back on these struggles and laugh.