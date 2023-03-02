Winning is a rare occasion for the Detroit Pistons these days. On Wednesday night, the Pistons, who entered the night having won just 15 games this season, had a golden opportunity to claim an odd victory against play-in hopefuls Chicago Bulls. However, the Pistons’ youthful inexperience reared its ugly head in the end in what should be a huge learning moment for rookie combo guard Jaden Ivey.

With the Pistons down by two, 114-112, the worst team in the Eastern Conference had a chance to at least tie the game with 9.7 seconds left. The Pistons did a lot of good to get to this point; in fact, during the previous possession, they forced a miss out of DeMar DeRozan to keep the game within single digits. However, their hard work came undone following a massive blunder from the fifth overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Jaden Ivey was in charge of inbounding the ball. The Bulls, to their credit, managed to deny all passing options for the rookie. Ivey did a good enough job keeping his composure, as he refused to throw the ball in and run the risk of a turnover. He then called a timeout so the Pistons could talk about matters.

The only problem was that the Pistons no longer had any timeouts left – reminiscent of Chris Webber’s iconic Michigan mistake during the 1993 NCAA National Championship game. After Ivey motioned for a timeout, Hamidou Diallo quickly approached him and informed him of the gaffe that just happened.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Pistons had a chance to win the game or send it to overtime until Jaden Ivey called a timeout that the team did not have… An excess timeout results in a technical foul and the Bulls went on to win the game 😬pic.twitter.com/7zIgFIsluT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 2, 2023

Head coach Dwane Casey was incredulous on the sidelines as Jaden Ivey could do nothing but put his hands above his head in disbelief over what just transpired.

Following the excessive timeout call, Zach LaVine, who finished with 44 points on the night, extended the lead to three with a technical free throw. DeMar DeRozan, shortly thereafter, pushed the lead even further to five after nailing two more freebies. Cory Joseph then nailed a last-ditch triple, but by then, it was too late.

While Jaden Ivey might beat himself up for the mistake, his teammates, Joseph in particular, appear to be imploring him to keep his head up. There are some things that rookies have to learn the hard way, and that is indeed what happened to Ivey on Wednesday night. At the very least, a former athlete from the state of Michigan in Chris Webber knows his pain.