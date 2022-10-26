Jaden Ivey status for game vs. Trae Young, Hawks revealed

The Detroit Pistons will not have the services of Jaden Ivey for Wednesday’s night home game against the Atlanta Hawks.

According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, Ivey is out with a non-Covid illness, so hopefully, he wouldn’t be missing more time beyond the game versus the visiting Hawks.

Selected in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft (fifth overall) by the Pistons, Jaden Ivey has, as expected, carved out a significant role in Detroit. In his first four games in Pistons uniform, Ivey has already managed to average 16.0 points 48.0 percent shooting from the field. He is even shooting better than last year’s top Pistons pick Cade Cunningham, while also playing nearly as many minutes. Cunningham is avereaging 18.5 points heading into the Atlanta game but is making only 38.6 percent of his shots. Moreover, Jaden Ivey has been fantastic from deep, nailing 42.9 percent of his shots from behind the arc.

Without Jaden Ivey, the Pistons should definitely get a bigger usage than usual, while guys like Killian Hayes and Cory Joseph can also expect more minutes.

Jaden Ivey and the Pistons are coming oiff a 120-99 road loss to the Washington Wizards Tuesday. They went 0-3 in their their first road trip of the season, but returns home where they are 1-0 to date. Detroit won its season opener, 113-109, at home over the Orlando Magic in which Jaden Ivey out up 19 points, four assists, three rebounds, and three steals in a solid 32-minute NBA debut.

The soonest Jaden Ivey can make his return to action will be on Friday, still against the Hawks at home.