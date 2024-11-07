The Detroit Pistons have actually been an improved team from last year in the early goings of the 2024-25 regular season. They are currently 3-5, and last season they did not pick up their third win until they dragged through a 28-game losing streak. But the Pistons caught a bit of bad news during their game on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers when Jalen Duren left the game due to an ankle injury as per team PR.

The ankle injury will keep Jalen Duren out for the remainder of the Pistons' game against the Hornets. Before he left the game, Duren had managed to grab three rebounds and record one assists in eight minutes of play.

Duren is considered one of the Pistons' building blocks and their center of the future. The No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, he had a strong rookie season in 2022-23, appearing in 67 games, including 31 starts. The following season, he vaulted into the starting lineup, but was limited to only 61 games due to a back injury.

He was in the midst of a career second season too, averaging 13.8 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

This year, Duren had appeared in the Pistons' first eight games at a little over 25 minutes per game. He had been averaging 9.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 blocked shots with splits of 85.7 percent shooting from the field and 57.1 percent shooting from the three-point line. His field goal percentage currently leads the NBA.

Duren is seen as one of the most promising young centers in the league on both ends of the court. Any injury to him would be a major blow to the Pistons who are hoping to avoid last season's futility.

The Pistons fired head coach Monty Williams after only one season, and replaced him this year with J.B. Bickerstaff. The team has won two straight games after starting out 1-5.