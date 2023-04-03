Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Detroit Pistons big man Marvin Bagley III was forced to exit Sunday’s game against the Orlando Magic after suffering a neck injury.

Bagley played for just nine minutes in the contest before Dwane Casey took him out with three minutes to go in the first quarter. The team eventually revealed that the 24-year-old is dealing with a neck soreness, which made him doubtful to return.

The young forward started for Detroit and recorded two points and one board before his untimely exit.

The severity of Bagley’s injury has yet to be revealed, though the nature of his injury is definitely concerning. After all, neck injuries usually takes time to heal, even if it’s just a minor soreness.

It remains to be seen if the injury will keep Marvin Bagley sidelined for the rest of the season, especially with just four games remaining for Detroit after Sunday’s meeting.

If Bagley ends up sitting out games, though, the Pistons should still be fine since they have a number of backups who could split the workload. Jalen Duren and RJ Hampton should be able to fill the void that Bagley leaves on both ends of the floor.

Not to mention that the Pistons are out of the running for a playoff spot anyway. While it would be great to have Bagley play more with the rest of the squad and develop chemistry, the team could use his minutes to develop their loaded frontcourt.

Here’s to hoping that Bagley’s injury isn’t serious, though, and that he makes a quick return to the team.