The lowly Detroit Pistons (16-61) head to Florida take on the Orlando Magic (33-44). Tip-off is at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 2. We continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Magic prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Orlando is coming into this matchup with some momentum after a win against a depleted Washington Wizards team on Friday night. The frontrunner for Rookie Of The Year, Paulo Banchero, is looking to put a stamp on that award with a win against a bottom-of-the-barrel team in Detroit.

Meanwhile, Detroit has been dreadful for the majority of the season while losing five straight coming into this matchup against Orlando. Even though they have not been in their best form as of late, they have been putting up a fight against some of the elite, only losing by single digits in each of their last three games.

Here are the Pistons-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pistons-Magic Odds

Detroit Pistons: +10.5 (-110)

Orlando Magic: -10.5 (-110)

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Magic

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Detroit has the worst record in the NBA and is vying for the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA Draft, but that doesn’t mean they can’t make this game ultra-competitive. Even in their losses, they have fought tooth and nail against each opponent as of late.

In their last three games, they lost by a combined 16 points. Two of those three games came against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and a playoff hopeful in the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It has been Jaden Ivey leading the charge for the Pistons with 15.8 points, 3.9 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game on the season, but over his last three games he has been averaging 24.7 points, 8.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds. He will need to have yet another big game to give Detroit the chance to cover the spread or even pull off an upset.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Orlando fans have something to be excited about going into next year. They have been showing a lot of promise for a young team, and much of that is thanks to 2022 No. 1 pick Paulo Banchero. He has been wreaking havoc on opposing defenses and has been the driving force of this Magic squad.

The Magic have won two out of their last three, most recently routing the depleted Washington Wizards team. In that game, Banchero balled out to the tune of 30 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks. He also had some help to get the job done, with Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz combining for 41 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, and four blocks.

This young Orlando team can make it very hard on the Pistons if they are able to get out to a healthy lead early in this game. The chance of Detroit being able to keep up score for score with Orlando is very slim, which would give them a good chance to cover this spread.

Final Pistons-Magic Prediction & Pick

Seeing as Orlando is the second-best team in the league (44-32-1) at covering the spread, it is hard for me not to take them here in this spot against the Pistons, even with such a big number. We know Detroit can make it a game, but expect the Magic to pull away late and taking this game by double digits.

Final Pistons-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -10.5 (-110)