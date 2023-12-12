The Detroit Pistons lost their 20th straight game on Monday night, but head coach Monty Williams thinks their starting to figure it out

The Detroit Pistons fell to the Indiana Pacers 131-123 on Monday night, marking their 20th consecutive loss this season.

The Pistons are now the ninth team in NBA history to lose 20 straight, but head coach Monty Williams believes all is not lost, according to James L. Edwards of The Athletic:

“Williams on rotation: ‘We're starting to figure out that we can score when we space the floor properly. I'm learning about these guys.' Talked about using Ausar as a roller, etc. Said there are some things he's encourage by walking away from this game.”

Of course, Williams hasn't only stayed positive during the Pistons' losing streak. After the team's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies – their 18th in a row – Williams called out his team. “We couldn't make a shot. We had wide open 3s. [We didn't have] the personal pride to guard the ball and not let a guy get to the ball,” Williams said postgame.

The Pistons head coach also said that he asked his team how much losing is enough to get them to get their act together, referring to the way they let Grizzlies star Desmond Bane get to the hoop unimpeded on multiple occasions.

Despite a young core consisting of Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Stewart and 2023 top-5 pick Ausar Thompson, the team hasn't managed to put it together. Detroit has yet to taste a victory since their third game back in October. Gaining a 2-1 record to start the season brought a small glimmer of hope to Pistons fans, with Cunningham and Duren playing well in that first week. However, from their fourth game onwards, it has all fallen apart.

The Pistons look to break their losing streak against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.