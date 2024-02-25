The Detroit Pistons suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. The Pistons' 112-109 loss came at the hands of Paolo Banchero after he made a thrilling game-winner. Head coach Monty Williams gave his thoughts on the nail-biting action after the game.
Monty Williams stays grounded despite the Pistons' tough loss to the Magic
The game was tied with several seconds left when Banchero isolated Jalen Duren and made an ‘And-1' two-point jump shot. Pistons fans objected to the foul call and believed Banchero traveled before he made the shot. Nevertheless, the shot counted, and Banchero sealed Detroit's fate.
Monty Williams was disappointed with the outcome of the game. However, he felt his team was in a good position and acknowledged Banchero's tough bucket.
“The foul was questionable, and he throws it up in the air and it goes in. What are you going to do? If you can force that shot in an end-of-game situation, you take it. [Jalen Duren]'s beating himself up and he shouldn't, it was a good play,” Williams said, per Omari Sankofa II.
The game's unfortunate ending worsened Detroit's record to 8-48. Cade Cunningham finished the night with 26 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Meanwhile, Duren chipped in a 16-point-11-reound effort.
Orlando displayed phenomenal depth in the matchup. The Magic had eight players score in the double digits. Of course, Paolo Banchero led the pack with 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists.
Detroit continues its offensive and defensive woes. Yet, the team still has plenty of time to turn things around as the latter half of the season gets underway.