Monty Williams knows his team can pull off a victory

Heartbreak after heartbreak just keeps occurring for the Detroit Pistons. On Thursday, the team fell in overtime to the Boston Celtics, despite leading by as much as 21 points. Regardless, head coach Monty Williams continued to stay positive after the game, commending the team for their continuous effort despite an abysmal 28-game losing streak.

“It takes a lot of character to do what we are doing,” Williams said to his players, as per ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

The Pistons' 28 consecutive losses is now the longest single-season losing streak in NBA history. What frustrates Williams even more is how a number of those games have gone down to the wire, unfortunately at the expense of Detroit. The veteran coach touched on this topic, lamenting how he feels sorry for his players.

“I hurt for them. We feel like we are getting so close to not just winning one game, but lots of games.”

The Pistons extend their losing streak

Led by Cade Cunningham's hot shooting and playmaking, the Pistons went on a huge second-quarter run to amass a 21-point lead. What looked like a blowout game at the expense of the Celtics at halftime turned into another night of misery for Motor City fans.

Straight out of halftime, Jayson Tatum and Co. unleashed a comeback to cut the lead down to one with over four minutes remaining in the third quarter. Entering the final period, the score was knotted up at 82 apiece.

The game would go down to the wire. With eight seconds left in regulation, Boston clung to a two-point advantage, 108-106. Not wanting to go down just yet, a Pistons putback courtesy of Bojan Bogdanovic forced the game into overtime.

During the extra minutes of play, it was Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis who ultimately made sure that Detroit's losing streak would not end at the TD Garden. Five straight points by White and a game-sealing dunk by Porzingis guaranteed the victory for Boston.

Monty Williams and his squad look to regroup and finally end the misery in their upcoming match against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.