The Detroit Pistons will try to finally win a game after breaking the NBA record for consecutive losses in a row as they head into the TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Pistons-Celtics prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Pistons lost 118-112 to the Brooklyn Nets in their last game. Unfortunately, a bad second quarter put them behind from the eight ball. It was a historic 27th loss in a row that had fans chanting for the Pistons to sell the team. Significantly, they could not win despite getting 41 points from Cade Cunningham and 23 points from Bojan Bogdanovic. Jalen Duren had 12 points and 15 rebounds. Likewise, Jaden Ivey had nine points while shooting just 3 of 12 from the field. Overall, the poor shooting continued as the Pistons shot 44.4 percent from the field, including 36 percent from the triples. The Pistons also shot just 71.9 percent from the charity stripe. Also, they lost despite winning the board battle. The Pistons had 13 turnovers.

The Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 126-115 on Christmas Day. Ultimately, they controlled the game throughout after leading 58-57 at halftime. Kristaps Porzingis led the way with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Additionally, Jayson Tatum added 25 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Jaylen Brown had 19 points. Likewise, Jrue Holiday added 18 points, while Devin White finished with 18 points and 11 assists. The Celtics shot 50.5 percent from the field, including 31 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they had eight steals and seven blocks while forcing 12 turnovers.

The Celtics lead the all-time regular-season series 250-140. Furthermore, they swept the Pistons last season and have won six in a row in this head-to-head series. The Celtics are 8-2 over the past 10 games against the Pistons and 3-2 at the TD Garden. For reference according to the spread, the Celtics defeated the Pistons 127-109 and 128-112 in the two games at TD Garden last season while winning 111-99 and 117-108 on the road.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Celtics Odds

Detroit Pistons: +17 (-112)

Boston Celtics: -17 (-108)

Over: 230.5 (-108)

Under: 230.5 (-112)

How to Watch Pistons vs. Celtics

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: NBA, NBA Sports Boston, and Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

The Pistons are abysmal. However, they are not nearly as horrible as they have played. There have been games during this epic losing streak where the Pistons could have won as they lost 12 games by 10 or fewer points.

Cunningham has done all he could, averaging 23 points and seven assists per game. Likewise, Bogdanovic has averaged 19.9 points per game. Duren has averaged 12.5 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. Also, Ivey has averaged 12.4 points per game.

The Pistons are not great at shooting the basketball, ranking 22nd in field-goal shooting percentage. Even worse, they are 29th from the triples, highlighting their inability to shoot from beyond the arc. The Pistons are average from the charity stripe, ranking 15th in free-throw shooting percentage. Meanwhile, they are not that great at rebounding the basketball, ranking 19th in rebounds. The Pistons struggle to hold onto the ball, ranking 29th in turnovers. Likewise, they are mediocre on the defensive side, ranking 15th in blocked shots.

The Pistons will cover the spread if they can find ways to score and shoot better. Also, they cannot keep turning the ball over if they want any hope of ending the losing streak.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics are the best team in the NBA. Now, they will face the worst team in the association with hopes of adding to their misery. They have some of the best players on the planet that can make that happen.

Tatum has led the way, averaging 26.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Likewise, Brown is averaging 22.6 points per game. Porzingis has been excellent, averaging 19.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Also, White has averaged 16.6 points and 5.2 assists per game. Holiday is averaging 13.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

The Celtics remain consistent, ranking 10th in field-goal shooting percentage and 3-point shooting percentage. Additionally, they are seventh from the charity stripe. The Celtics are also amazing on the boards, ranking second in rebounds. Even more, they are eighth in turnovers. The Celtics protect the rim well, ranking fourth in blocked shots.

The Celtics will cover the spread if they can keep their foot on the gas and keep hitting shots. Then, they need to force the Pistons into making mistakes.

Final Pistons-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The best team should destroy the worst team, right? Well, that is usually what happens. But the Pistons are broken, humiliated, and desperate. Furthermore, Brown might not play. The Pistons barely cover the spread.

Final Pistons-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons: +17 (-112)