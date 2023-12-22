Will the Pistons soon put an end to their historical losing streak?

The Detroit Pistons continue to struggle after losing their 25th game in a row to the Utah Jazz on Thursday. The 119-111 loss moved Detroit to 2-26 and further cemented them at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Head coach Monty Williams expressed his discontent with the team's performance after the game.

Monty Williams addresses Pistons' weaknesses after another tough loss

This is what Coach Williams had to say in a post-game interview:

“I want to be careful with my words because this one hurts more than most of them. A team that played last night gets 30 points off turnovers and rebounds. This one is unbelievably hard to understand how we can get outworked in those categories. That is absolutely on me,” Williams said, per Omari Sankofa II.

Detroit cannot seem to find an answer for their struggles on either side of the ball. Although, the Pistons did have players who seemed to find a bit of an offensive rhythm against the Jazz.

Cade Cunningham was the team's leading scorer with 28 points. He also chipped in 10 assists and seven rebounds. Meanwhile, Jaden Ivey contributed 24 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, and Marvin Bagley II had 22 points and five boards.

As Monty Williams alluded to, the Pistons turned the ball over 20 times and the Jazz capitalized. The points off turnovers were not the only reason Utah prevailed. The Jazz had six different players score in the double digits, proving their superior depth.

As dark as the road seems, Detroit has the opportunity to turn things around. The team can snap their losing streak against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, December 23rd.