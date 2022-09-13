In November of 2021, Nerlens Noel filed a shocking $58 million lawsuit against super agent and KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul for allegedly doing “little to no work” in terms of securing a new contract for Noel. A judge has now made a final ruling on the court case, and unfortunately for him, it did not fall in the favor of Noel.

Liz Mullen of the Sports Business Journal reports that Noel’s lawsuit has now been dismissed:

Judge dismisses $58M lawsuit Nerlens Noel filed versus former agent Rich Paul last year. Judge sends dispute to NBPA arbitration

Federal Judge Jane J. Boyle also recommends that Noel take up his complaint with the NBPA given how his grievance stems from the SPAC or the Standard Player-Agent Contract. She also noted that “any and all disputes between the Player and the Agent involving the meaning, interpretation, application, or enforcement of this Agreement or the obligations of the parties under this Agreement shall be resolved exclusively through the Arbitration procedure set forth in Section 5 of the NBPA Regulations Governing Player Agents.”

Paul is one of, if not the most prominent sports agent in the NBA today. He holds close ties with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who isn’t only his biggest client, but also a good friend. These two also have several business ventures together.

As for Nerlens Noel, who currently plies his trade with the Detroit Pistons, it seems that he now has no other choice but to turn to the NBPA as he looks to take some money out of Paul’s pocket for allegedly mismanaging his career.