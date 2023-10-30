The Detroit Pistons go on the road to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pistons-Thunder prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pistons 2-1 to begin this season, and they have won two in a row. Their loss was by just one point, and their wins are by double-digits against the Charlotte Hornets, and Chicago Bulls. Cade Cunningham is the leading scorer for the Pistons. He has scored 22.3 points per game, and he has 8.3 assists to go with that. Jalen Duran has been the biggest surprise. He is playing at an All-Star level, and the Pistons needed it. Duran has 18.0 points, and 15.3 rebounds per game through the first three games.

The Thunder are also 2-1 through the first three games. Oklahoma City opened the season with two wins against the Chicago Bulls, and Cleveland Cavaliers. They are coming off a loss against the Denver Nuggets, though. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 24.0 points per game, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.0 assists. However, Gilgeous-Alexander had just seven points against the Nuggets in the loss. Chet Holmgren is averaging 15.3 points per game, and 7.0 rebounds.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Thunder Odds

Detroit Pistons: +6 (-110)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -6 (-110)

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How to Watch Pistons vs. Thunder

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

The Pistons have a tough matchup. However, they do a very good job on the defensive side of the court. Detroit gives up just 101.3 points per game through the first three. That is fourth-fewest in the NBA. Opponents shoot 39.9 percent from the field against the Pistons, and that is the third lowest percentage in the NBA. The defense is going to win this game. Oklahoma City is top-10 in field goal, and three point percentage, so the Pistons have their work cut out for them. If they can shut down the Thunder on offense, they will cover the spread easily.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Oklahoma City got a 30-point game from Gilgeous-Alexander in both their wins. In the loss, he had just seven points. Now he may not have needed to score 30, but the Thunder definitely need 25+ from him. As mentioned, the Pistons play some pretty good defense, but Gilgeous-Alexander is an elite playmaker. He needs to have a solid game in this one if the Thunder want to cover the spread.

Oklahoma City needs to find a way to keep the Pistons off the glass. Detroit is one of the top rebounding teams in the NBA, and a lot of it is thanks to Duran. However, the Thunder can not afford to let the Pistons get a bunch of extra shots. If the Thunder can take away some of the Pistons' second chances, they will be able to cover the spread.

Final Pistons-Thunder Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a close game. Gilgeous-Alexander versus Cunningham is a very fun matchup, and it will be for a few years. As for the winner of this game, it is going to be very hard to predict. Winning by seven will not be easy for the Thunder to do in this game. I am going to take the Pistons to cover this spread.

