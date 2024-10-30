ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Detroit Pistons and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-76ers prediction and pick.

The Detroit Pistons (0-4) are set to face the Philadelphia 76ers (1-2) on Wednesday night in a matchup that could provide both teams with a chance to turn their seasons around. The 76ers, despite their struggles, are favored due to their star power, particularly with Tyrese Maxey coming off a spectacular 45-point performance. Philadelphia’s offense, though inconsistent, has shown flashes of brilliance, and they will look to exploit Detroit’s defensive lapses.

On the other hand, the Pistons have been competitive in their losses, often leading late in games but failing to close them out. With young talents like Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, they possess the potential to surprise. If Detroit can tighten their defense and capitalize on any 76ers’ mistakes, they could secure their first win of the season. Expect a battle as both teams seek momentum in this early-season clash.

Here are the Pistons-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-76ers NBA Odds

Detroit Pistons: +4 (-122)

Moneyline: +148

Philadelphia 76ers: -4 (+100)

Moneyline: -176

Over: 216.5 (-110)

Under: 216.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs 76ers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons, despite their winless start, have shown flashes of potential, especially on the offensive end. Cade Cunningham has been a bright spot, averaging an impressive 26.5 points, 7.5 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game. His backcourt partner Jaden Ivey has also been contributing significantly with 20.8 points per game. The 76ers’ defensive struggles, ranking 24th in opponent three-point shooting percentage and 28th in opponent field goal shooting percentage, present an opportunity for Detroit’s perimeter-oriented offense to thrive. If the Pistons can exploit Philadelphia’s defensive vulnerabilities while maintaining their own improved defensive efforts on the road, they stand a strong chance of not only covering the spread but potentially securing an outright victory against a 76ers team still finding its footing without Embiid.

Moreover, the absence of Joel Embiid and Paul George due to knee injuries significantly hampers the 76ers’ offensive firepower and interior defense. This creates an opportunity for Detroit’s frontcourt, especially Jalen Duren, to dominate the boards and create second-chance opportunities. The Pistons have been competitive in their losses, often leading late in games, which suggests they’re on the cusp of a breakthrough. With Philadelphia struggling to find their rhythm without their key players, evidenced by their 16-27 record last season when Embiid was out, the stage is set for Detroit to capitalize. If the Pistons can maintain their defensive intensity, limiting Philadelphia’s three-point opportunities where they’ve been vulnerable (ranking 24th in opponent three-point percentage), while exploiting mismatches in the paint, they stand a strong chance of securing their first win of the season in a surprising road victory.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Philadelphia 76ers are primed to secure a victory against the Detroit Pistons at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night. Despite their slow start to the season, the 76ers have shown flashes of brilliance, particularly in their recent overtime win against the Indiana Pacers. The key to Philadelphia’s success lies in the explosive offensive capabilities of Tyrese Maxey, who is coming off a spectacular 45-point performance. Maxey’s ability to create his own shot and facilitate for others will be crucial against a Pistons defense that has struggled to contain opposing guards.

The Pistons, on the other hand, are reeling from a 0-4 start to the season and face an uphill battle in Philadelphia. Detroit’s defensive woes, particularly their inability to protect the rim and contest perimeter shots (allowing opponents to shoot 47.84% from the field and 38.94% from three-point range), play directly into the 76ers’ strengths. Philadelphia’s home-court advantage, coupled with their superior talent and the Pistons’ ongoing struggles, sets the stage for a commanding performance. Even if Embiid is limited or absent, the 76ers’ depth and the scoring prowess of players like Caleb Martin and Kelly Oubre Jr. should be more than enough to overwhelm a young and inconsistent Pistons squad. Expect the 76ers to capitalize on their momentum and secure a convincing win, potentially covering the spread and extending their dominance over Detroit.

Final Pistons-Heat Prediction & Pick

In Wednesday’s matchup, the Philadelphia 76ers are favored by 4.5 points against the Detroit Pistons. While the 76ers have shown flashes of talent, particularly with Tyrese Maxey’s recent scoring surge, their defensive struggles remain a concern. Detroit, despite its winless start, has kept games competitive, showcasing a young core led by Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. The Pistons’ ability to push the pace and capitalize on any lapses in the 76ers’ defense could keep them within striking distance. With Philadelphia potentially missing key players like Joel Embiid and Paul George, expect a close game where the Pistons cover the spread in what should be a tightly contested battle.

Final Pistons-76ers Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons +4 (-122), Under 216.5 (-110)