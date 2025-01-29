ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Detroit Pistons and the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Pacers prediction and pick.

In a thrilling Central Division showdown, the Detroit Pistons visit the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with the Pistons coming off back-to-back losses and Pistons fresh off a dominant victory over the Spurs. The Pacers hold a slight statistical edge and a better season record at 25-20 compared to Detroit's 23-23. Cade Cunningham will be key for the Pistons, leading the team in points (24.8) and assists (9.4), while the Pacers counter with Pascal Siakam's versatile 20.2 points per game. With both teams hungry for a victory, expect an intense battle featuring fast-paced offense and strategic playmaking in this anticipated matchup.

Here are the Pistons-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Pacers Odds

Detroit Pistons: +6.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +205

Indiana Pacers: -6.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Pacers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Midwest, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons are poised to secure a crucial victory against the Indiana Pacers in their upcoming matchup, riding a wave of momentum and strategic advantages. Led by their dynamic point guard Cade Cunningham, the Pistons have been up and down all season long and are just 5-5 in their last 10 games but are currently sitting at a respectable 23-23 record. Cunningham's recent performances have been nothing short of spectacular, including a 22-point outing in his last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. His ability to take over games, coupled with his improved efficiency from beyond the arc, makes him a nightmare for opposing defenses. The Pistons' offense has found its rhythm, and with Cunningham averaging 24.8 points and 9.4 assists per game, they have the firepower to outgun the Pacers.

Defensively, the Pistons have shown significant improvement, which will be crucial in containing the Pacers' offensive threats. While Indiana holds a slight edge in the season series, the Pistons demonstrated their ability to dominate the Pacers with a convincing 130-106 victory in their earlier encounter this season. This psychological advantage, combined with the Pistons' current form and the home-court advantage at Little Caesars Arena, sets the stage for a Detroit triumph. Furthermore, the Pistons are just half a game behind the Pacers in the standings, providing extra motivation to leapfrog their division rivals. With the playoff race heating up and the Pistons eyeing a spot outside the Play-In Tournament, expect them to bring their A-game and secure a statement win against the Pacers, further solidifying their position as a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference.

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Indiana Pacers are primed to secure a crucial victory against the Detroit Pistons in their upcoming matchup, leveraging their recent momentum. The Pacers have been on a hot streak, winning three out of their last five games and eight out of their last 10, including impressive victories against formidable opponents like the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. Their offensive prowess has been on full display, averaging a robust 115.8 points per game during this stretch, while maintaining a solid 49.0% field goal percentage2. This offensive efficiency, coupled with their league-leading 49.0% team shooting percentage for the season, positions them as a formidable scoring threat against the Pistons' defense.

Defensively, the Pacers have shown significant improvement, particularly in their ability to force turnovers, averaging 8.4 steals per game in their recent outings. This defensive tenacity will be crucial in disrupting the Pistons' offensive flow. Furthermore, the Pacers' balanced attack, with multiple players contributing consistently, makes them a challenging team to defend. Their ability to spread the floor with an impressive 37.2% three-point shooting percentage, ranking 8th in the league, adds another dimension to their offensive arsenal. With the momentum of their recent success and the statistical edge they hold, the Pacers are well-positioned to outperform the Pistons and secure a victory in this crucial matchup, further solidifying their standing in the competitive Eastern Conference.

Final Pistons-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers square off in a pivotal Central Division battle, with both teams eyeing momentum in the crowded Eastern Conference playoff race. The Pistons will lean on Cade Cunningham’s all-around brilliance and Jalen Duren’s dominance in the paint, while the Pacers counter with their high-powered offense led by Tyrese Haliburton and sharpshooting from deep. Indiana’s ability to push the pace and exploit Detroit’s defensive lapses could give them the edge, but the Pistons’ improved chemistry and recent success make this a toss-up. Expect a tightly contested game, with the Pacers narrowly pulling out the ATS victory at home Wednesday night.

Final Pistons-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indian Pacers -6.5 (-106), Over 229.5 (-110)