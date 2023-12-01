The Detroit Pistons are hoping for improved play from their young stars. At least two of them need more minutes immediately.

The Detroit Pistons are hoping for improvement in December after an abysmal November that saw them lose all 14 games. The Pistons have taken to playing Killian Hayes often at the point guard position to the tune of 26.4 minutes per game on the season, all while promising rookie Marcus Sasser and second-year talent Jaden Ivey have sat watching.

December is a do-or-die month for Coach Monty Williams' team in several ways. The Pistons risk alienating their fanbase entirely and finding themselves in Draft Lottery territory yet again.

Meanwhile, the Pistons have several talented young players who could change their fortunes, starting with Jalen Duren.

Why Jalen Duren Deserves More Minutes

Jalen Duren suffered an ankle injury vs. the Philadelphia 76ers during the Pistons' In-Season Tournament matchup. Detroit had lost by just two points to the Milwaukee Bucks previously, and only lost by eight to the 76ers, another contending team.

Duren returned from injury on November 24 against the Pacers, and he's played 80 minutes since over a span of three games.

As the third quarter drew to a close in New York on Thursday night, the Pistons found themselves leading the New York Knicks. Duren put up eight points and eight rebounds, his presence helping to hold Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson to just two points after three quarters.

The Pistons ended up losing, but it showcased the power of a Duren-infused starting lineup in numerous ways.

Duren is an incredible athlete, much like frontcourt mate Marvin Bagley III, and he has a high basketball IQ like Isaiah Stewart without the same type of shooting potential.

Where Duren's value really skyrockets are the times when he plays alongside Ausar Thompson, the Pistons rookie and star defender.

Both Duren and Thompson have more than enough talent to make multiple NBA All-Defense teams over the course of their careers, and each still has a great deal to learn at the next level about the rigors and challenges of a full NBA season.

That's why they both need as much playing time as possible to see if they have what it takes to become All-Stars, starting now.

Jaden Ivey Also Deserves More Time

Former first-round pick Killian Hayes has gotten more playing time per game than Jaden Ivey this season, but that could be seen as a mistake by the time this season is over and done with for Coach Williams and the Pistons.

Hayes is still just 22 years old. He has potential and he plays focused and smart defense.

Still, Ivey is the Pistons' star from last season's draft out of Purdue, and he has the explosive athletic ability to win games on his own. Playing Ivey alongside Cade Cunningham can be difficult as both players need the ball to thrive and aren't exactly 100% pure point guard material.

Even with these inconvenient truths, Ivey brings too much to the table to keep on the pine for much longer.

The Purdue sophomore is shooting better than 50 percent from the field while averaging over 12 points per game. One area where Ivey must improve is in the turnover department. He currently is averaging 2.2 turnovers per game compared to Hayes' .8 per game, while playing approximately three less minutes per game.

Ivey almost makes up for that by averaging slightly more rebounds than Hayes during less time on the court.

Now that the Pistons are stuck so deep in the muck and mire of what looks like the inevitability of another losing season, the hope for fans is that the Pistons find a winning formula again behind the strength of their young players.

For Williams and the Pistons to give their fans hope for next season, Ivey and Duren must lead the way, and it should happen sooner rather than later to restore confidence in the team's prospects going forward.