ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for yet another College Football betting prediction and pick for Week 10 action as we turn our attention towards this massive tilt in the ACC. The No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers (7-0) will take on the No. 20 SMU Mustangs (7-1) in a can't-miss game atop the conference. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Pitt-SMU prediction and pick.

The Pitt Panthers remain unbeaten on the year following their most recent 41-13 victory over Syracuse. They're off to a 7-0 start on the season for the first time since 1982 and have one of their best shots in recent memory to contend for an ACC Championship. They could be facing their toughest test yet in the 7-1 SMU Mustangs.

The SMU Mustangs most recently took down Duke in a 28-27 thriller to notch their fifth consecutive win. Pittsburgh will be just their second ranked opponent on the season so far, but they managed to take down No. 22 Louisville and feel confident to break the Panthers' streak as the betting favorites.

Here are the Pitt-SMU College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Pitt-SMU Odds

Pitt: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +230

SMU: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -285

Over: 59.5 (-110)

Under: 59.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pitt vs. SMU

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Pitt Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Pitt Panthers are off to a blistering start this season and with Clemson remaining as their only other ranked opponent left on the schedule, they have a serious shot to emerge out of the ACC and possibly the College Football Playoff. They're just one of eight unbeaten teams remaining in the country and arguably have one of the easier paths to continue doing so. While their defense ranks forty-fifth in points allowed per game (22.0), they've totaled 10 interceptions on the season and have become an opportunistic bunch in forcing turnovers.

Expand Tweet



In addition to being named ACC Team of the Week following their win over Syracuse, the Panthers rank seventh nation-wide in average points per game (40.9). They've also gone 6-1 ATS on the season while going a perfect 2-0 ATS on the road. They're an extremely talented team in all phases of the game, but the camaraderie this team shares has become something special and both sides of the ball seem to feed off of each other when flipping possessions and making plays. They'll be live underdogs throughout the entirety of this game.

Why SMU Could Cover The Spread/Win

SMU comes into this game with a similar resume to their ACC opponent, but it's safe to say they've had the slightly more difficult schedule compared to Pitt. They lead Pitt by one spot in the ACC standings given their 4-0 conference record, so the loser of this game will likely take a dip in the standings given they're one of four teams perfect in the ACC. They're nineteenth in the country in scoring (39.1 PPG) and they feature a top-25 rushing attack in the nation.

Expand Tweet



For the first time in school history, SMU will host College Gameday as these two teams meet in Dallas Texas. This SMU offense has been an exciting one behind Senior running back Brashard Smith who leads the team with nine rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Kevin Jennings has also been a willing rusher with 321 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, so expect this SMU team to stay true to their roots as they look to run the ball down the field.

Final Pitt-SMU Prediction & Pick

This environment for SMU's first College Gameday should be an exciting one and it's interesting to see them billed as the betting favorites.

The Pitt Panthers could have the slight edge on defense given their ability to turn the ball over. SMU's defense plays with a “bend don't break” attitude, but it may be hard for them to stop a Pitt team willing to go for it on fourth downs. Ultimately, this game will favor whichever team can sustain possession and take care of the football while eating time off the clock.

For our final prediction, we have to side with Pittsburgh to cover as we see this game coming down to a field goal. they have the better defense and if they're able to come up with one or two key stops down the stretch, we should see Pitt emerge from this game victorious.

Final Pitt-SMU Prediction & Pick: Pitt +7.5 (-110)