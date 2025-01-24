ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two middle-of-the-pack ACC teams take the court as Pitt faces Syracuse. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Pitt-Syracuse prediction and pick.

Pitt comes into the game at 12-6 on the year, and 3-4 in conference play. They opened the year strong, starting 6-0 before a loss to Wisconsin. They would then defeat Ohio State by one but lost to Mississippi State. Pitt would then win five straight games, including three wins in ACC play. Since then, they have lost four straight games. In their last game, Pitt faced Clemson. Clemson had a ten-point lead at the end of the first half, but Pitt would come back. Pitt hit a layup with 19 seconds left in the game and forced overtime. Still, they fell 78-75 in overtime.

Meanwhile, Syracuse is 9-10 on the year, and just 3-5 in conference play. They opened the year 3-0 before losing eight of the next 11 games, with the only wins being over Cornell, Albany, and Bucknell. Still, they have won three of their last five games. In their last game, they also faced Clemson. It was tight for the first ten minutes of the game but Clemson dominated the rest of the game. They would lead by 19 at the end of the first half and go on to defeat Syracuse 86-72.

Here are the Pitt-Syracuse College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Pitt-Syracuse Odds

Pitt: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -275

Syracuse: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pitt vs. Syracuse

Time: 12:30 PM ET/ 9:30 AM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Pitt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pitt is ranked 33rd in KenPom's rankings this year. They are ranked 21st in adjusted offensive efficiency and 63rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Pitt has been solid on offense this year. They are 43rd in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 49th in effective field goal percentage this year. They have also shot well from three this year, sitting 74th in the nation from three-point range.

Jaland Lowe leads the way for Pitt this year, leading the team in both scoring and assists this year. Lowe is scoring 17.3 points per game while adding 5.7 assists per game. Further, he has 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Ishmael Leggett. Leggett comes into the game with 16.6 points per game while adding 5.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Cameron Corhen leads the way. He leads the team in rebounding with 5.8 rebounds per game this year. He also is scoring 10.6 points per game, while adding 1.1 assists. He is joined in the frontcourt by Zack Austin. Austin is scoring 9.4 points per game while adding 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game this year.

Why Syracuse Will Cover The Spread/Win

Syracuse is ranked 122nd in KenPom's rankings this year. They are ranked 126th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 150th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Syracuse has been stronger on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 130th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 173rd in shooting efficiency this year. They have also rebounded well, sitting 70th in the nation in rebounds per game this year.

J.J. Starling leads the way for Syracuse. He leads the team in scoring with 19 points per game, while he also adds 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Jaquan Carlos, who leads the team in assists. He has 4.1 assists and 6.1 points per game.

In the frontcourt, Donnie Freeman leads the way. Freeman comes in with 13.4 points per game while adding 7.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. Meanwhile, Eddie Lampkin Jr. leads the team in rebounds this year. He comes in with 8.3 rebounds per game, while he also adds 10.3 points and 2.4 assists per game. Finally, Chris Bell has 9.6 points per game, while adding 2.2 rebounds per game this year.

Final Pitt-Syracuse Prediction & Pick

Pitt finished games strong this year. They are 12th in the nation in second-half points this year. Further, Syracuse has struggled on defense in the second half. They are 290th in the nation in opponent second-half points this year. Further, Pitt is the much better defense. Pitt is 130th in opponent points per game while sitting 108th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Syracuse is 295th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 255th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Finally, Pitt is 50th in the nation in turnovers per game, while Syracuse is 233rd in the nation in turnovers per game. Take Pitt to win big in this one.

Final Pitt-Syracuse Prediction & Pick: Pitt -6.5 (-110)