The Pittsburgh football program suffered one of its worst losses in recent history to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Panthers lost 58-7 in a game where they turned the ball over five times. Auric Estime had a field day on the ground for Notre Dame. Head Coach Pat Narduzzi drew a lot of attention for his post-game comments, including reactions from his own players.

Pittsburgh football players take exception to Pat Narduzzi's comments

Coach Narduzzi had this to say after the game:

“You lose a lot of good players a year ago and you think as a coach you're going to replace them, and obviously we haven't,” Narduzzi said, per Pittsburgh Sports Now.

He continued, “Again, it starts with me. I didn't do a good job coaching today. Put it on me, and we've got to make plays.”

Several Pittsburgh players reacted to Narduzzi's comments on X (Twitter).

Clearly, some of the players took exception to Narduzzi's comments. While the head coach appeared to throw his team under the bus at the beginning of his statement, he did take accountability by the time he finished talking. He acknowledged he needed to do a better job coaching the team.

Christian Veillux had a poor passing day for the Panthers. The QB threw four interceptions to the Fighting Irish. In addition, Pittsburgh gave up a fumble to add to their high-turnover day.

Meanwhile, Auric Estime rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries for Notre Dame's football squad. Sam Hartman threw for 288 yards and gave up two interceptions of his own.

Can Pat Narduzzi and the Panthers rally and steal a win against Florida State on November 4th?