The Pittsburgh football team had a disappointing 27-21 loss against Cincinnati at home in Week 2 of the season, and Pat Narduzzi's team is going to try to bounce back with a win on the road against West Virginia this week. Pat Narduzzi outlined why Pittsburgh football lost against Cincinnati and what they need to improve to beat West Virginia.

“The game is won up front,” Narduzzi said, via Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. “We didn't win last week because we didn't win the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. We have to get that done to have a chance to win.”

Cincinnati's defense had eight tackles for loss and five sacks in the win over Pittsburgh. It has to be a better performance from the offensive line this week if West Virginia wants to win this week and get its season back on track.

This upcoming game against West Virginia is the last big test for Pittsburgh before conference play begins for the Panthers.

After playing West Virginia on the road, Pittsburgh will host North Carolina, a team that is currently ranked and will be a tough matchup. After that, Pittsburgh will go on the road and play Virginia Tech.

Hopefully for Pittsburgh's sake, the performance of the offensive line improves this week. That would improve the team's outlook for the rest of the season. As Narduzzi said, it starts up front, and the offensive line doing their job would allow the rest of the offense to operate.