So far, it has not been the season Pittsburgh Panthers fans have hoped for. After collecting three 8+ win seasons in the last four years, this team is far removed from the successes they have been accustomed to over this time. Currently standing at 2-5 on the year, Pitt is coming from a heartbreaking loss in Wake Forest. With a three-point lead with only 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Panthers allowed the Demon Deacons to march down the field and score a game-winning touchdown with seven seconds remaining. With their next two games matched up against teams in the top 14, the Panthers desperately need a win to maintain bowl eligibility.

After playing four games in a row against top 25 teams, Notre Dame is ready for a breather this week. Going 2-2 in this span to top-tier teams Ohio State, Duke, Louisville, and USC, the Fighting Irish are fresh from their most impressive win of the season. Last week, they throttled USC 48-20 at home in one of the more dominant wins they have had over a top-25 team in over a decade. The offense and defense were in perfect harmony. Still, the game's true stars were on defense as they intercepted projected number one overall pick Caleb Williams to three interceptions. Relative to the last four teams they played, this week should be a breeze.

Pittsburgh: +20.5 (-110)

Notre Dame: -20.5 (-110)

Over: 44.5 (-118)

Under: 44.5 (-104)

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBC

Why Pitt Will Cover The Spread

For a 2-5 team and a unit that has allowed 24.6 points per game, the Panthers possess a pretty potent run defense. This season, this squad has allowed the sixth-fewest rushing yards per game in the ACC by allowing opponents to rush for just 127.7 yards per game. Going up against star running back Audric Estime is no easy task. However, if this stout run defense keeps up what they have been doing all season, they will come out with a win. In Notre Dame's two losses, Estime has been limited to an average of 12.0 carries for 45.0 yards and 0 touchdowns. He has averaged 17.2 carries for 116.2 yards and 1.5 touchdowns in their wins. The game plan should be simple. Stop Estime. This team has plenty of confidence in their run defense to step up to the plate, and for good reason.

Simply put, the quarterback position has been the main concern for the Panthers this season. However, in the two games Penn State transfer Christian Veilleux has started this season, he has fared pretty well. In these two games, he is averaging 251.0 yards and 2.0 touchdowns per game on a 56.3% completion percentage. But, what stands out the most is that in his first start for them, they went on to upset the then 14th-ranked Louisville Cardinals. Teams do not know much about Veilleux, but he is a wild card capable of pulling off another major upset.

Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread

One of the biggest and most consistent knocks on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is their weak schedule. This year, that criticism holds no validation. This team is coming off of a serious bender of playing four top-25 teams, two of which were ranked number ten or better when they played. Due to games like these, the Fighting Irish currently hold the 11th toughest schedule played so far in the country. Notre Dame has had a grueling season so far, and their schedule has trained and prepared them to handle games like this against Pittsburgh easily.

Regarding how they played most recently, the defensive effort this squad put out last week against USC was flawless. Going up against Caleb Williams, many people predicted USC to upset Notre Dame on the road because of this quarterback. However, the Notre Dame defense put on a show to the surprise of many. They limited Williams to under 200 yards passing and forced three interceptions. Additionally, they forced two fumbles to combine for five total turnovers. This was the most turnovers they have forced on a team since November 19, 2022, against Boston College. If they can stifle the projected number-one overall draft pick in 2024, just think of what they will do to a guy making only his third start this season.

Final Pitt-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick

On paper, it is tough to find a reason as to why Pittsburgh can keep this game close. Notre Dame clears them in almost every aspect of the game and has put together an incredible resume on the season. That said, it may sound head-scratching that I am taking the Pittsburgh Panthers at +20.5. The Fighting Irish are coming off one of the most grueling stretches of games they have had in a very long time. Even though they ended this four-game gauntlet with a dominant showing against USC, I expect the team to be a little fatigued. To be clear, I still expect Notre Dame to win this game, but I think it will be much closer than what the +20.5 spread indicates. Give me the Panthers at +20.5.

Final Pitt-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh Panthers +20.5 (-110)