At least one new member of the Los Angeles Clippers is expected to make his debut tonight. PJ Tucker, who was acquired by the Clippers from the Philadelphia 76ers as part of the James Harden trade, is available to play tonight and is hoping to do so, according to Sham Charania.

The Clippers are still awaiting clearance to dress Tucker as all players involved in the trade have to pass a physical. The veteran appears to be healthy though and ready to go if LA can use him.

Tucker started all 78 games he played for the Sixers, averaging 3.5 points and four rebounds in 25.5 minutes per game, shelling out some of the best defense on the team. He now joins the seventh different team in his 13-year NBA career.

Even if cleared, it's unlikely that James Harden plays Wednesday night. He could play in his first game for the Clippers early next week as LA wants to give him some more time to get acclimated.

The Clippers are 3-1 as the first battle of LA commences between them and the Lakers. The Clippers have dominated the series lately, winning 11 in a row and having a .837 winning percentage against their neighbors over the last 11 seasons.

Kawhi Leonard and/or Paul George may not suit up, which makes PJ Tucker's availability that much more important. The Clippers need all the defense they can get and Tucker has plenty of it.

It will be interesting to see if Tucker can make an impact in his first game with LA if he plays. Clippers fans will have to wait a little longer for James Harden's debut though.