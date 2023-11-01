Earlier this week, it was announced that the Philadelphia 76ers had traded disgruntled guard James Harden and forward PJ Tucker to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for a collection of role players and draft picks. Tucker was perhaps the most overlooked part of the deal, as he figures to provide a steady defensive presence and veteran leadership to the Clippers' rotation.

Over the years, Tucker has become known for his rather insane shoe collection, and some wondered how the forward would go about transporting all of his kicks from Philadelphia to the City of Angels on such short notice. Apparently, Tucker isn't sure of the answer either.

Tucker reportedly does not have a plan yet on getting all of his shoes across the country, but he did pack 4-5 bags full of shoes, with each bag containing 20 pairs apiece, during his initial trip to Los Angeles, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

PJ Tucker may not provide much scoring to the Clippers' talented offensive rotation; however, there is a reason he is still carving out spots on contending teams this far into his career: his defense. Over the years, Tucker has established himself as one of the NBA's elite on-ball defenders, and he also possesses the capability to knock down the outside shot, particularly in the corner, where he often finds himself being left wide open by opposing defenses.

Of course, the star of the show in the trade was James Harden, but fans shouldn't overlook the impact Tucker could potentially have.