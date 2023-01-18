It is well acknowledged that the Chicago Bulls should take a step back and be active during the 2023 NBA trade deadline. The Bulls are barely in the top 10 of the Eastern Conference, and it feels like they’ll slip out of it anytime soon. This just has not turned out to be the season Bulls fans had hoped. Maybe it’s time for a big move? Here we will look at the players the Bulls must move ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, including Nikola Vucevic.

The Bulls have a group of players that are just not as competitive as fans expected. At this point, it’s uncertain if they should continue with this current roster. Despite a strong season last year with a healthy Lonzo Ball, the team just hasn’t lived up to elevated expectations. In fact, players like Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams have also played relatively below par.

The team could potentially get a good return for the likes of DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso. However, it’s still unclear if the Bulls actually want to pull the trigger on trades including them. The team has also given up three first-round picks in the past and may not want to tank through 2025. Additionally, they are limited in trading assets and are just $1.7 million below the luxury tax. That makes major moves challenging. Alternatively, the Bulls may also look to move bench players like Coby White, Goran Dragic, Andre Drummond, and Derrick Jones Jr. if they fall outside of the East’s top 10 again.

With that said, let’s look at the players the Bulls must move ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

4. Coby White

Coby White’s declining role and production in the past three seasons have led rival executives to believe that he may be a trade candidate. Remember that White did not agree to a rookie-scale contract extension. This means that he is eligible for a $9.9 million qualifying offer and restricted free agency this summer. Teams that are rebuilding can offer White a role as a sixth man or spot starter to see if he can perform better with more offensive opportunities. If the Bulls are not planning to pay White next summer, they might as well consider trading him on or before the deadline.

3. Alex Caruso

Teams looking to improve their rosters mid-season have sparked interest in Alex Caruso. The 28-year-old would be a valuable addition to any team. He has a desirable contract and is a valuable asset on a winning team. Now that the Bulls have not completely turned their season around, it’s likely that contending teams will make aggressive plays for Caruso.

Take note that his contract is worth about $19 million after this season. That makes him a cost-effective plug-and-play reserve for any team looking to make a playoff push. The Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks are among the teams that have been rumored to have interest in him.

2. DeMar DeRozan

A year ago, DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls were at the top of their game. They were leading the Eastern Conference, and DeRozan was playing some of the best basketball of his career. He routinely hit buzzer-beating game-winners and even scored 35 points or more in eight consecutive games.

He was also the team’s leading scorer and, as such, its best asset. Even at 33, DeRozan is an elite scorer. His current contract also runs through next season, making him a valuable asset to any team looking to make a big splash. The Los Angeles Lakers and Knicks are among the teams that could have interest. Additionally, trading DeRozan also represents the Bulls’ best opportunity to recoup draft capital. Recall that they had given up three future first-round picks to assemble the current roster and could use more assets for future rebuilding.

1. Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic went off in the Bulls W: 43 PTS (ties career-high)

13 REB

4 AST

4 STL

5 Threes pic.twitter.com/hxTxatombk — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2023

Of course, DeRozan would likely bring the best return for the Bulls if they decide to trade a player. However, if they really have to settle on just one guy, Nikola Vučevic may be the most likely candidate.

Keep in mind that Vucevic has not exactly fit in well with the team during his two plus seasons with the Bulls. Still, he may be an attractive option for other teams with his combination of passing and three-point shooting. Alternatively, even if the Bulls are still pushing for playoffs this season, moving Vooch and focusing on building around DeRozan may be their best strategy.

Take note that Vucevic will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Since there were no talks of a contract extension last offseason, it’s clear that both sides are keeping their options open. If he is dealt, it would likely be to a team that knows they can re-sign him or is willing to buy him out. In this case, a rotation player and/or a protected first-round pick would be a solid return for the Bulls.