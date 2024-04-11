As we approach the 2024 NFL Draft, there will continue to be endless speculation about what teams are doing and how they will attempt to improve their rosters for not only the upcoming season but the future overall. That includes the Green Bay Packers, who will make their first pick in the first round at the No. 25 overall selection in this year's draft.
The Packers are coming off a bit of a surprising season in 2023, making an instant return to the playoffs, albeit without veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was replaced by Jordan Love. While there were many questions at the onset of Love's beginning in Green Bay, he seemed to turn it around as the season progressed. That means that for the Packers in this year's draft, they won't be like a lot of teams that are quarterback-needy, or even wide receiver for that matter. Selecting in the bottom third of the draft, that's a good thing.
However, like every team entering the 2024 NFL Draft, the Packers have their needs. Key positions of note are safety, offensive line, defensive line, linebacker, and possibly even cornerback. Luckily for them, they'll be tied with the Arizona Cardinals in this year's draft with the most draft picks at 11. But that doesn't mean the Packers should act carelessly with their picks; there are some prospects to avoid.
Now, here are two players that the Packers should avoid in the 2024 NFL Draft:
Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
The Packers could possibly be eyeing a cornerback in the first round, which means at their No. 25 pick, there could be a few to select from. However, one player they may need to steer clear of is Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins.
Despite his appealing length at 6-foot-1 with 30 inch arms, his slender 173-pound frame raises some red flags, not to mention his injury at the NFL Combine. Criticisms from scouts, including a lack of physicality in tackling, echo concerns about his commitment and effectiveness in crucial moments.
Instead, the Packers, if they're available, should consider alternatives like Cooper DeJean from Iowa or Kool-Aid McKinstry from Alabama, who might offer more reliable options at cornerback or otherwise address other pressing needs altogether.
Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
It looks as if Rasheed Walker will be taking over as left tackle in 2024 after filling in for David Bakhtiari last season. However, the Packers will still be looking at depth after swing tackle Yosh Nijman signed with the Carolina Panthers in free agency.
When considering potential offensive tackle prospects, Yale's Kiran Amegadjie will likely be available with one of their second-round picks. While the Ivy League tackle shows promise as a starting NFL offensive lineman, his weaknesses warrant careful evaluation.
Amegadjie's transition from FCS to the NFL as a potential starter cannot go unnoticed and will likely be challenging to project for any team that drafts him, according to PFF. Also, his slow foot speed raises questions about his agility and ability to handle speed rushers effectively. Couple that with his lack of hip flexibility, and that could lead to some issues in his pass protection.
Given these considerations, while Amegadjie possesses intriguing potential, the Packers should exercise caution. Considering his limitations, particularly in pass protection, they should probably avoid Amegadjie as a tackle prospect.
Tykee Smith, S, Georgia
While the Packers made strides in bolstering their secondary with the addition of Xavier McKinney, there remains a need for another starting safety to complement McKinney's skills. However, Tykee Smith from Georgia may not be the ideal fit for Green Bay.
Smith's athletic limitations are a concern, as he exhibits only average first-step explosiveness and lacks the recovery speed and long speed desired for the position, according to PFF. His aggressive tackling style is said to be offset by poor pursuit angles, potentially leading to missed tackles or big plays for opponents.
Smith would be one of the later-round prospects, probably from the third round own. With that said, the Packers either need to look toward selecting a safety earlier in the draft or hope for better prospects.