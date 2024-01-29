Who should the Suns move at the deadline?

As the 2023-24 NBA season unfolds, the Phoenix Suns boast a commendable 26-20 record. They find themselves in a promising yet pivotal position. To bolster their prospects of a profound playoff journey, the Suns must strategically navigate the approaching 2024 NBA trade deadline. Here, we delve into the roster adjustments imperative for the Suns to elevate their championship contention this season.

The Suns' 2023-24 NBA Season So Far

Entering the 2023-24 season fueled by championship aspirations, the Suns orchestrated significant roster maneuvers. These included the acquisition of Kevin Durant in the prior season. While the Durant-Devin Booker tandem promised greatness, the Suns opted for further roster restructuring in the offseason. They traded Chris Paul for Bradley Beal and Deandre Ayton for Jusuf Nurkic and Grayson Allen.

Despite these overhauls, the Suns encountered initial turbulence. They initially grappled with a lackluster 15-15 record amid Beal's injury woes. However, with Beal's resurgence, Phoenix embarked on a resounding 11-5 spree. They have showcased impressive offensive and net ratings across their last 16 games. Despite this resurgence, the Suns remain cognizant of existing roster deficiencies.

Back at it tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/26JJ7Prnl9 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 29, 2024

It took a while, but the Suns look like the championship contender they envisioned in the summer. Although they're playing exceptionally well. They're not a roster without flaws.

Considerations

Heading into the trade deadline, Phoenix should prioritize securing a versatile two-way wing. They also need to enhance rebounding proficiency. While Grayson Allen's stellar shooting commands attention, his defensive prowess remains a concern. The Suns seek a balanced wing player capable of augmenting their playoff efficacy and lineup flexibility.

Although the Suns excel in offensive rebounding, their defensive rebounding ranks subpar. Notably, Nurkic's impact on defensive rebounding underscores the team's dependency on his presence. Therefore, retaining Nurkic proves pivotal in sustaining defensive stability.

Moreover, the Suns are held back by luxury tax constraints and limited trade assets. As such, the team faces a daunting challenge in roster augmentation. Phoenix must explore innovative trade avenues and capitalize on the buyout market to address roster deficiencies effectively.

Here we will look at the players whom the Phoenix Suns must move at the 2024 NBA trade deadline to improve their chances this season.

Grayson Allen

Despite Grayson Allen's notable contributions, questions linger regarding his long-term impact on Phoenix. Sure, his exceptional shooting prowess commands attention. That said, defensive lapses have occasionally plagued his performance. These have dented the Suns' defensive solidity in crucial moments.

It's a nuanced situation: Phoenix should entertain offers for Allen while gauging potential returns. However, any trade consideration must align with the Suns' lofty expectations. Remember that Allen currently boasts league-leading three-point shooting percentages and career-best statistics across the board. These have elevated his trade value. Yet, there remains uncertainty as to whether his surge represents a sustainable asset or a fleeting anomaly. The Suns' prudent approach involves exploring market dynamics while remaining discerning regarding potential trade scenarios. They must ensure that any transaction maximizes roster strength. It also remains to be seen if other teams value Allen as much as the Suns do.

Yuta Watanabe

Yuta Watanabe is a serviceable role player. However, he falls short of transformative impact within the Suns' roster dynamics. His modest statistical output fails to justify his minutes allocation. This has relegated him to peripheral roles within the depth chart.

Exploring trade avenues, Phoenix could leverage Watanabe to secure a more impactful contributor. One such guy is Minnesota's Troy Brown Jr. Yes, Brown may not epitomize a game-changer. However, his superior shooting proficiency presents an upgrade over Watanabe. That would align with the Suns' quest for enhanced roster depth.

Jusuf Nurkic or Nassir Little

Navigating contractual considerations, the Suns confront pivotal decisions regarding their frontline. Jusuf Nurkic is integral to the team's strategic framework. He offers multifaceted contributions encompassing screen-setting, playmaking, and defensive fortitude. Sure, trade discussions remain plausible. However, Nurkic's value to the Suns transcends statistical metrics. He warrants cautious deliberation amidst potential offers.

Conversely, Nassir Little emerges as a viable trade asset. One prospective trade target, Nick Richards of the Charlotte Hornets, embodies an intriguing buy-low opportunity. Richards offers rim-rolling proficiency and defensive acumen conducive to the Suns' strategic ethos.

Looking Ahead

As the 2024 NBA trade deadline approaches, the Phoenix Suns stand at an interesting juncture. Armed with a blend of seasoned talent and emerging prospects, the Suns confront strategic decisions aimed at fortifying roster depth. They have to evaluate the trade value of key contributors like Grayson Allen and Yuta Watanabe while navigating contractual complexities surrounding Jusuf Nurkic and Nassir Little. The Suns have to be careful so as not to disrupt their upward trajectory. On the flip side, they cannot sit idle, especially if the right deals come their way.