Jordan Poyer is one of the top players on the 2023 NFL free agency market. The Buffalo Bills safety has been one of the best players at his position the last several years, making a Pro Bowl and an All-Pro Team. Poyer will turn 32 in April, though, and his price tag combined with his age may make him a luxury the Bills can’t afford. If that is the case, teams like the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars will be in on the defensive back.

Poyer recently took to his podcast and spelled out some of the things he’s looking for in his next NFL destination. He wants a state that doesn’t take half his paycheck in taxes and a place where he sees the sun every once in a while, unlike Western New York. And for those reasons and more, Florida teams start this list of the three best landing spots for Jordan Poyer in 2023 NFL free agency, ranked.

3. Miami Dolphins

Jordan Poyer has a great relationship with the Bills Mafia, so going to a division rival would be tough for the fans and (likely) for the player. That said, Miami has a need at safety, has shown a willingness to spend on stars, and fits Poyer’s criteria with sun, fun, and no state income tax.

Poyer also noted on his podcast that he has a close personal relationship with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel. All of that sure sounded like the Dolphins are high on his list of potential destinations.

Poyer would fit in well in new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s system and be a leader for the defensive unit. The Dolphins will also need bodies at the safety position as Eric Rowe and Clayton Fejedelem are hitting NFL free agency, leaving Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones, and Verone McKinley III on the roster.

Overall, Poyer and Miami are a solid fit. The only major problem is that the Dolphins are also over the cap currently, with a $-15,311,674 cap balance and just one spot ahead of the Bills.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

Keeping the Florida vibes rolling for Jordan Poyer, how about the Jaguars as his 2023 NFL free-agency destination?

You’ve got the same taxes and (almost the same) weather situation in Northern Florida as Southern, and the Jaguars have a slightly better cap situation than either the Bills or the Dolphins.

What makes the Jaguars a great fit, though, is where they are at in the development stage.

The Jacksonville defense has a young and exciting front seven with 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker, the recently extended Roy Robertson-Harris, promising rookie linebackers Devin Lloyd and Chand Muma, and (the other) Josh Allen.

Jacksonville is likely losing veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin in NFL free agency this offseason, and the safety group last season was fine, with Rayshawn Jenkins and Andre Cisco as the starters, but nothing special.

Poyer would come in and immediately upgrade the Jaguars secondary in terms of playmaking and leadership. And having Poyer lead an up-and-coming defense would only help to lift up and support the other side of the ball, led by the ascending talent of Trevor Lawrence.

When Poyer came to the Bills, he worked with peers like Micah Hyde to help pull the Buffalo franchise out of the NFL doldrums and build a contender in the AFC.

Going to the Jaguars in the 2023 NFL free agency period would represent the next step in his career, where he is the winner coming to town to show the young players how to do things the right way.

1. Buffalo Bills

They say the grass is always greener (and sunnier with fewer taxes), but there’s no place like home. And for the last six seasons, Jordan Poyer and his family have called Western New York home.

As mentioned above, the Bills signed Poyer as a borderline starting safety back in 2017, and he, alongside Micah Hyde, Tre’Davious White, Matt Milano, and eventually Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and others on the offensive side ended the Bills’ near-two-decade playoff drought and made the franchise a perennial contender.

As Poyer looks to sign his final big NFL contract, he could go to the Dolphins or the Jaguars and try to take down his old mates with the Bills, or he could stay and try to finish what he started.

This was a tough season, especially for Bills safeties. Hyde went out for the season in Week 2, and his replacement, Damar Hamlin, almost died on the field in Week 17. Still, Poyer was the rock of the secondary, and losing him would hurt Buffalo.

Poyer may have to give a bit of a hometown discount, but if winning a Super Bowl is as big a concern as sun and taxes, the Bills are the team to sign with.