The Buffalo Bills will be looking to make some upgrades this offseason after coming up short of expectations once again in the playoffs, but first, they may need to focus on figuring out a way to keep some of their current core in place. One of their key free agents this offseason is safety Jordan Poyer, and while the team obviously will look to re-sign him, that may end up being easier said than done.

Poyer has turned himself into one of the best safeties in the league during his time in Buffalo, and ended up earning his first Pro Bowl selection in 2022 despite missing five games. Poyer has become a key piece of the Bills defense, but it sounds like he may be looking to jump ship and join the Miami Dolphins this offseason, who are led by his good friend Tua Tagovailoa.

Poyer looking forward to Tua’s birthday weekend. “Shoutout to my dawg Tua. A lot of Bills fans won’t like that I am friends with Tua.. really good dude.. huge fan of Tua. Dudes a baller. Got alot of respect for him and his craft..” Poyer also excited to see McDaniel there too. pic.twitter.com/QvU3IeuOF9 — Tili🌺 (@tili____) February 24, 2023

Any chatter about Poyer potentially leaving in free agency isn’t good, but it would be particularly crushing for the Bills to see him leave for their top division rival in the Dolphins. The fact that these comments are coming from Poyer himself, in which he references pitching himself to the Dolphins, makes things even worse.

It will be interesting to see if Miami has any interest in bringing Poyer on board, and if they do, it looks like there’s a good chance that he could make the move south while staying in the AFC East in the process. This would be a crushing loss for Buffalo, but they may want to begin looking for alternate plans at their safety position in the event that Poyer does end up leaving in free agency.