Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the latest entries in the mainline games of the series, just got some big news today. In today's Nintendo Direct we received more details on the two-part DLC “Hidden Treasures of Area Zero”. The first part, The Teal Mask is planned for release this Fall. The second part, The Indigo Disk is planned for release in Winter this year.

Here's the trailer for those who are interested:

The DLCs altogether will cost $34.99 (USD) plus tax. Note that buying the DLC will only be compatible for the Pokémon game you bought it for. Here are links to pre-order for the separate versions:

So do be cautious and make sure you're purchasing the right DLC for your version of the game.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLCs Explained

Similar to Sword and Shield, the DLC for Scarlet and Violet has two parts.

In Part I, The Teal Mask, you embark on a school trip to the land of Kitakami. It's a peaceful land where people live at the base of a tall mountain. Coincidentally, your school trip seems to come at the same time as a festival that's commonly held in the Mossui Town, the hub of the DLC. So you'll see all sorts of things to celebrate, including vendors and stalls that you'll likely be able to shop from.

In this DLC, You learn about the legend of The Loyal Three Pokémon who protected the land from an evil Ogre long ago. Throughout your journey, you'll work to uncover the mysteries surrounding the legends of the land, and the local folktales as well.

There are four new Pokémon coming to the DLC though we only know their names at this point:

Considering the Similarities in appearance between the first three, and the fact they stand side-by-side in the trailer, we can assume they are the Three Loyal Pokémon. They will also have the new ability, Toxic Chain. This ability badly poisons any opponent who hits them with a move.

Ogerpon is the odd one out, but considering it dons a teal mask on its head, we can assume it will play a major role in the DLC.

The Indigo Disk

Part 2, The Indigo Disk sends players to Blueberry Academy, a sister school of Naranja or Uva Academy (depending on which version you're playing). It takes you out of the land and into the Undersea Terrarium Dome, a facility with “artificial environments”. There are four areas within the Dome with different ecosystems full of a wide variety of Pokémon.

The school's curriculum “emphasizes Pokémon battling”, so be prepared not just to learn, but to take on fellow students as well.

There's only one new Pokémon that's been announced for this DLC, Terapagos. Like Ogerpon, it will likely play a major role in the DLC.

Returning Pokémon In Scarlet and Violet DLC

The Following Pokemon are returning in the Teal Mask and Indigo Disk DLC:

Teal Mask DLC Returning Pokémon

Note that Aipom will be exclusive to Violet, while Gligar will be exclusive to Scarlet.

Pokédex Number Pokémon TYPE #37 Vulpix FIRE #38 Ninetails FIRE #446 Munchlax NORMAL #143 Snorlax NORMAL #161 Sentret NORMAL #162 Furret NORMAL #163 Hoothoot NORMAL/FLYING #164 Noctowl NORMAL/FLYING #190 Aipom NORMAL

#424 Ambipom NORMAL #193 Yanma BUG/FLYING #469 Yanmega BUG/FLYING #207 Gligar GROUND/FLYING #472 Gliscor GROUND/FLYING #261 Poochyena DARK #262 Mightyena DARK #273 Seedot GRASS #274 Nuzleaf GRASS/DARK

#275 Shiftry GRASS/DARK #341 Corphish WATER

#342 Crawdaunt WATER/DARK #433 Chingling PSYCHIC

#358 Chimecho PSYCHIC #349 Feebas WATER

#350 Milotic WATER #736 Grubbin BUG

#737 Charjabug BUG/ELECTRIC #738 Vikavolt BUG/ELECTRIC

Indigo Disk Returning Pokémon

Pokédex Number Pokémon TYPE #86 Seel WATER #87 Dewgong WATER/ICE #102 Exeggcute GRASS/PSYCHIC #103 Exeggutor GRASS/PSYCHIC #328 Trapinch GROUND #329 Vibrava GROUND/DRAGON #330 Flygon GROUND/DRAGON #349 Feebas WATER #350 Milotic WATER

#374 Beldum STEEL/PSYCHIC #375 Metang STEEL/PSYCHIC #376 Metagross STEEL/PSYCHIC #522 Blitzle ELECTRIC #523 Zebstrika ELECTRIC #546 Cottonee GRASS/FAIRY #547 Whimiscott GRASS/FAIRY #572 Minccino NORMAL #573 Cinccino NORMAL

#577 Solosion PSYCHIC #578 Duosion PSYCHIC

#579 Reuniclus PSYCHIC #622 Golett GROUND/GHOST

#623 Golurk GROUND/GHOST #677 Espurr PSYCHIC

#678 Meowstic PSYCHIC #868 Milcery FAIRY

#869 Alcremie FAIRY

Also announced today was the Return of Detective Pikachu, another Pokémon announced in today's Direct. For more on upcoming Nintendo titles, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.