Published November 15, 2022

By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released soon, and a lot of people are looking forward to starting their journey on the new titles and experiencing the new generation of Pokémon in the latest series. With the new game titles, come new Pokémon to catch, train, and battle alongside the tons of Pokémon being introduced in the new region of Paldea. It has been the franchise’s great tradition to have exclusives on each version that will be released. We still have Pokemon Scarlet and Violet version exclusive Pokemon, so that tradition is still being honored, for better or for worse.

So far, official announcements from Nintendo have mentioned at least 23 new Generation 9 Pokémon which include the starters: the grass-type Sprigatito, fire-type Fuecoco, and the water-type Quaxly. The list also includes the two legendary Pokémon, Koraidon and Miraidon which will serve as your character’s mode of transportation similar to Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ Wyrdeer, Ursaluna, Basculegion, Braviary, and Sneasler. Some notable names in this list of new Pokémon include the famous Hog Pokémon Lechonk, the new Electric Mouse Pokémon Pawmi, and the first Paldean region variant Wooper to name a few.

Other than those mentioned above, here’s a list of Pokémon that will be appearing exclusively on each respective game title:

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Exclusive Pokemon

Pokemon Exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Stonjourner

Armarouge

Great Tusk

Koraidon

Pokemon Exclusive to Pokemon Violet

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Eiscue

Ceruledge

Iron Treads

Miraidon

Apart from the Pokémon that will be exclusive to each version of the game, there are also some experiences that will differ from the 9th generation of the franchise. Version-exclusive characters such as Professor Sada and Professor Turo will be guiding you in your adventure in the Paldea region.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will be attending prestigious schools namely the Naranja Academy for the Scarlet version and Uva Academy for the Violet version. Each school will be represented by logos and uniforms that are reminiscent of the colors of the game titles as well. The school director, Clavell will also be sporting the school’s color depending on which version of the game you pick up.

With the game being released sometime soon, we are expected to see more news and updates with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet so make sure to stay tuned!