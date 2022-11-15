Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are the 9th generation Pokemon games. Just like every other region and generation, new species of Pokemon will debut in this game. With that being said, here are all the new and returning Pokemon revealed in Scarlet and Violet so far.
New Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet
For every generation of Pokemon games, the setting usually takes place in a different region which usually has new, endemic species of Pokemon. There appears to be about more than a hundred new Pokemon based on reveals and leaks, so this is one of the more moderate Pokemon releases. While we don't know yet how many Pokemon there will be at launch, here's a full list of 9th Gen Pokemon revealed or leaked so far:
- Sprigatito (Grass Type) – Starter Pokemon
- Floragato (Grass Type)
- Meowscarada (Grass/Dark Type)
- Fuecoco (Fire Type) – Starter Pokemon
- Crocalor (Fire Type)
- Skeledirge (Fire/Ghost Type)
- Quaxly (Water Type) – Starter Pokemon
- Quaxwell (Water Type)
- Quaquaval (Water/Fighting Type)
- Pawmi (Electric Type)
- Pawmo (Electric/Fighting Type)
- Pawmi’s Final Evolution (Electric/Fighting Type)
- Lechonk (Normal Type)
- Oinkologne (Normal Type)
- Cetoddle (Ice Type) – Baby Form
- Cetitan (Ice Type)
- Wooper (Poison/Ground Type) – Paldean-Form
- Clodsire (Poison/Ground Type)
- Fidough (Fairy Type)
- Dachsbun (Fairy Type)
- Smoliv (Grass/Normal Type)
- Dolliv (Grass/Normal Type)
- Smoliv’s Final Evolution (Grass/Normal Type)
- Koraidon (Dragon/Fighting Type) – Legendary Pokemon
- Miraidon (Dragon/Electric Type) – Legendary Pokemon
- Cyclizar (Dragon/Normal Type)
- Grafaiai (Poison/Normal Type)
- Klafw (Rock Type)
- Ceruledge (Fire/Ghost Type)
- Armarouge (Fire/Psychic Type)
- Wiglett (Water Type)
- Wugtrio (Water Type)
- Farigiraf (Normal/Psychic Type)
- Tadbulb (Electric Type)
- Bellibolt (Electric Type)
- Greavard (Ghost Type)
- Houndstone (Ghost Type)
- Gimmighoul (Ghost Type) – Chest-Form and Roaming-Form
- Maschiff (Dark Type)
- Mabosstiff (Dark Type)
- Taroumbula (Bug Type)
- Spidops (Bug Type)
- Rellor (Bug Type)
- Rellor’s Evolution (Bug/Psychic Type)
- Nymble (Bug Type)
- Lokix (Bug/Dark Type)
- Wattrel (Flying/Electric Type)
- Kilowattrel (Flying/Electric Type)
- Squackabilly (Normal/Flying Type)
- Flamingo (Fighting/Flying Type)
- Flittle (Fairy Type)
- Espathra (Fairy Type)
- Finizen (Water Type)
- Finizen’s Evolution (Water Type)
- Veluza (Water/Psychic Type)
- Tinkatink (Fairy/Steel Type)
- Tinkatuff (Fairy/Steel Type)
- Tinkaton (Fairy/Steel Type)
- Cappakid (Grass Type)
- Scovillain (Grass/Fire Type)
- Charcadet (Fire Type)
- Nacli (Rock Type)
- Naclstack (Rock Type)
- Garganacl (Rock Type)
- Varoom (Poison/Steel Type)
- Revavroom (Poison/Steel Type)
- Bramblin (Grass/Ghost Type)
- Bramblin’s Evolution (Grass/Ghost Type)
- Shroodle (Normal/Poison Type)
- Tandemaus (Normal Type)
- Orthworm (Steel Type)
- Bombirdier (Flying/Dark Type)
- Tatsugiri (Dragon/Water Type)
- Dondozo (Water Type)
- Toedscool (Grass/Ground Type)
- Toedscruel (Grass/Ground Type)
- Arbolovia (Dragon/Ice Type)
- Arctibax (Dragon/Ice Type)
- Baxcalibur (Dragon/Ice Type)
- Annihilape (Fighting/Ghost Type)
- Kingambit (Dark/Steel Type)
- Dundunsparce (Normal Type)
- Paldean Tauros (Fighting Type)
- Paldean Tauros’ Evolution (Fighting/Fire Type)
- Paldean Tauros’ Evolution (Fighting/Water Type)
- Yuyu Fish (Dark/Fire Type)
- Jianwo Snail (Dark/Grass Type)
Pokemon Returning from Previous Generations
Just like every other region before Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, some Pokemon from previous generations will make appearances. GameFreak and The Pokemon Company are yet to finalize the entire Pokedex. Here’s a full list of returning Pokemon and their evolutions we’ve seen in the trailers so far:
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Diglett
- Dugrio
- Meowth
- Persian
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Grimer
- Muk
- Shellder
- Cloyster
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Gengar
- Drowzee
- Hypno
- Chansey
- Scyther
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Dratini
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
- Crobat
- Pichu
- Igglybuff
- Mareep
- Flaaffy
- Ampharos
- Marill
- Azumarill
- Sudowoodo
- Hoppip
- Skiploom
- Jumpluff
- Sunkern
- Sunflora
- Wooper
- Quagsire
- Espeon
- Umbreon
- Murkrow
- Slowking
- Misdreavus
- Girafarig
- Pineco
- Foretress
- Dunsparce
- Qwilfish
- Scizor
- Sneasel
- Teddiursa
- Ursaring
- Houndour
- Houndoom
- Phanpy
- Donphan
- Blissey
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
- Wingull
- Pelipper
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Ghroomish
- Breloom
- Slakoth
- Vigoroth
- Slaking
- Makuhita
- Hariyama
- Azurill
- Sableye
- Meditite
- Medicham
- Numel
- Camerupt
- Torkoal
- Cacnea
- Caturne
- Swably
- Altaria
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Tropius
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Bagon
- Shelgon
- Salamence
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Shinx
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Combee
- Vespiquen
- Pachirisu
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Msimagius
- Honchkrow
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Bonsly
- Happiny
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Weavile
- Magnezone
- Leafeon
- Glaceon
- Gallade
- Froslass
- Rotom
- Petilil
- Lilligant
- Sandile
- Korokorok
- Krookodile
- Zorua
- Zoroark
- Deerling
- Sawsbuck
- Tynamo
- Eelektrik
- Eelektross
- Cubchoo
- Beartic
- Cryogonal
- Deino
- Zweilous
- Hydreigon
- Fletchling
- Fletchinder
- Talonflame
- Scatterbug
- Spewpa
- Vivillon
- Litleo
- Pyroar
- Flabebe
- Floette
- Florges
- Skiddo
- Gogoat
- Clauncher
- Clawitzer
- Sylveon
- Dedenne
- Goomy
- Sliggoo
- Goodra
- Noibat
- Noivern
- Oricorio
- Rockruff
- Lycanroc
- Mareanie
- Toxapex
- Mudbray
- Mudsdale
- Fomantis
- Lurantis
- Bounsweet
- Steenee
- Tsareena
- Komala
- Mimikyu
- Skwovet
- Greedent
- Rookidee
- Corvisquire
- Corviknight
- Chewtle
- Drednaw
- Rolycoly
- Carkol
- Coalossal
- Applin
- Flapple
- Appletun
- Toxel
- Toxtricity
- Sinistea
- Polteageist
- Hatenna
- Hattrem
- Hatterene
- Pincurchin
- Snom
- Frosmoth
- Stonjourner
- Eiscue
- Cufant
- Copperajah
- Dreepy
- Drakloak
- Dragapult
- Kleavor
- Ursaluna
- Overqwil
After the rather underwhelming Pokemon Sword and Shield, it looks like we’re getting a much bigger roster of Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Even if we’re not getting all of the Pokemon in the games, that’s about expected at this point, so players will most likely have all of their trading strategies at the ready when the games come out. It’s refreshing to see yet a large number of new Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and it makes us wonder just how long Game Freak could keep this creativity up. However, there are still a lot of notable exclusions here, like Snorlax and Alakazam. Hopefully, we get more Pokemon readily catchable in the game through DLCs and Mystery Gifts and through the Tera Battles, but for now, this is the full list of all Pokemon revealed and leaked for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet so far.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will launch on the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.