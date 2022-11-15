Published November 15, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 4 min read

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are the 9th generation Pokemon games. Just like every other region and generation, new species of Pokemon will debut in this game. With that being said, here are all the new and returning Pokemon revealed in Scarlet and Violet so far.

New Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet

For every generation of Pokemon games, the setting usually takes place in a different region which usually has new, endemic species of Pokemon. There appears to be about more than a hundred new Pokemon based on reveals and leaks, so this is one of the more moderate Pokemon releases. While we don't know yet how many Pokemon there will be at launch, here's a full list of 9th Gen Pokemon revealed or leaked so far:

Sprigatito (Grass Type) – Starter Pokemon Floragato (Grass Type) Meowscarada (Grass/Dark Type)

Fuecoco (Fire Type) – Starter Pokemon Crocalor (Fire Type) Skeledirge (Fire/Ghost Type)

Quaxly (Water Type) – Starter Pokemon Quaxwell (Water Type) Quaquaval (Water/Fighting Type)

Pawmi (Electric Type) Pawmo (Electric/Fighting Type) Pawmi’s Final Evolution (Electric/Fighting Type)

Lechonk (Normal Type) Oinkologne (Normal Type)

Cetoddle (Ice Type) – Baby Form Cetitan (Ice Type)

Wooper (Poison/Ground Type) – Paldean-Form Clodsire (Poison/Ground Type)

Fidough (Fairy Type) Dachsbun (Fairy Type)

Smoliv (Grass/Normal Type) Dolliv (Grass/Normal Type) Smoliv’s Final Evolution (Grass/Normal Type)

Koraidon (Dragon/Fighting Type) – Legendary Pokemon

Miraidon (Dragon/Electric Type) – Legendary Pokemon

Cyclizar (Dragon/Normal Type)

Grafaiai (Poison/Normal Type)

Klafw (Rock Type)

Ceruledge (Fire/Ghost Type)

Armarouge (Fire/Psychic Type)

Wiglett (Water Type) Wugtrio (Water Type)

Farigiraf (Normal/Psychic Type)

Tadbulb (Electric Type) Bellibolt (Electric Type)

Greavard (Ghost Type) Houndstone (Ghost Type)

Gimmighoul (Ghost Type) – Chest-Form and Roaming-Form

Maschiff (Dark Type) Mabosstiff (Dark Type)

Taroumbula (Bug Type)

Spidops (Bug Type)

Rellor (Bug Type) Rellor’s Evolution (Bug/Psychic Type)

Nymble (Bug Type) Lokix (Bug/Dark Type)

Wattrel (Flying/Electric Type) Kilowattrel (Flying/Electric Type)

Squackabilly (Normal/Flying Type)

Flamingo (Fighting/Flying Type)

Flittle (Fairy Type) Espathra (Fairy Type)

Finizen (Water Type) Finizen’s Evolution (Water Type)

Veluza (Water/Psychic Type)

Tinkatink (Fairy/Steel Type) Tinkatuff (Fairy/Steel Type) Tinkaton (Fairy/Steel Type)

Cappakid (Grass Type)

Scovillain (Grass/Fire Type)

Charcadet (Fire Type)

Nacli (Rock Type) Naclstack (Rock Type) Garganacl (Rock Type)

Varoom (Poison/Steel Type) Revavroom (Poison/Steel Type)

Bramblin (Grass/Ghost Type) Bramblin’s Evolution (Grass/Ghost Type)

Shroodle (Normal/Poison Type)

Tandemaus (Normal Type)

Orthworm (Steel Type)

Bombirdier (Flying/Dark Type)

Tatsugiri (Dragon/Water Type)

Dondozo (Water Type)

Toedscool (Grass/Ground Type) Toedscruel (Grass/Ground Type)

Arbolovia (Dragon/Ice Type) Arctibax (Dragon/Ice Type) Baxcalibur (Dragon/Ice Type)

Annihilape (Fighting/Ghost Type)

Kingambit (Dark/Steel Type)

Dundunsparce (Normal Type)

Paldean Tauros (Fighting Type) Paldean Tauros’ Evolution (Fighting/Fire Type) Paldean Tauros’ Evolution (Fighting/Water Type)

Yuyu Fish (Dark/Fire Type)

Jianwo Snail (Dark/Grass Type)

Pokemon Returning from Previous Generations

Just like every other region before Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, some Pokemon from previous generations will make appearances. GameFreak and The Pokemon Company are yet to finalize the entire Pokedex. Here’s a full list of returning Pokemon and their evolutions we’ve seen in the trailers so far:

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Pikachu

Raichu

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Zubat

Golbat

Venonat

Venomoth

Diglett

Dugrio

Meowth

Persian

Psyduck

Golduck

Growlithe

Arcanine

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Magnemite

Magneton

Grimer

Muk

Shellder

Cloyster

Gastly

Haunter

Gengar

Drowzee

Hypno

Chansey

Scyther

Magikarp

Gyarados

Eevee

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Dratini

Dragonair

Dragonite

Crobat

Pichu

Igglybuff

Mareep

Flaaffy

Ampharos

Marill

Azumarill

Sudowoodo

Hoppip

Skiploom

Jumpluff

Sunkern

Sunflora

Wooper

Quagsire

Espeon

Umbreon

Murkrow

Slowking

Misdreavus

Girafarig

Pineco

Foretress

Dunsparce

Qwilfish

Scizor

Sneasel

Teddiursa

Ursaring

Houndour

Houndoom

Phanpy

Donphan

Blissey

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Wingull

Pelipper

Ralts

Kirlia

Gardevoir

Ghroomish

Breloom

Slakoth

Vigoroth

Slaking

Makuhita

Hariyama

Azurill

Sableye

Meditite

Medicham

Numel

Camerupt

Torkoal

Cacnea

Caturne

Swably

Altaria

Zangoose

Seviper

Tropius

Snorunt

Glalie

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Shinx

Luxio

Luxray

Combee

Vespiquen

Pachirisu

Drifloon

Drifblim

Msimagius

Honchkrow

Bronzor

Bronzong

Bonsly

Happiny

Riolu

Lucario

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Croagunk

Toxicroak

Finneon

Lumineon

Snover

Abomasnow

Weavile

Magnezone

Leafeon

Glaceon

Gallade

Froslass

Rotom

Petilil

Lilligant

Sandile

Korokorok

Krookodile

Zorua

Zoroark

Deerling

Sawsbuck

Tynamo

Eelektrik

Eelektross

Cubchoo

Beartic

Cryogonal

Deino

Zweilous

Hydreigon

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Scatterbug

Spewpa

Vivillon

Litleo

Pyroar

Flabebe

Floette

Florges

Skiddo

Gogoat

Clauncher

Clawitzer

Sylveon

Dedenne

Goomy

Sliggoo

Goodra

Noibat

Noivern

Oricorio

Rockruff

Lycanroc

Mareanie

Toxapex

Mudbray

Mudsdale

Fomantis

Lurantis

Bounsweet

Steenee

Tsareena

Komala

Mimikyu

Skwovet

Greedent

Rookidee

Corvisquire

Corviknight

Chewtle

Drednaw

Rolycoly

Carkol

Coalossal

Applin

Flapple

Appletun

Toxel

Toxtricity

Sinistea

Polteageist

Hatenna

Hattrem

Hatterene

Pincurchin

Snom

Frosmoth

Stonjourner

Eiscue

Cufant

Copperajah

Dreepy

Drakloak

Dragapult

Kleavor

Ursaluna

Overqwil

After the rather underwhelming Pokemon Sword and Shield, it looks like we’re getting a much bigger roster of Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Even if we’re not getting all of the Pokemon in the games, that’s about expected at this point, so players will most likely have all of their trading strategies at the ready when the games come out. It’s refreshing to see yet a large number of new Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and it makes us wonder just how long Game Freak could keep this creativity up. However, there are still a lot of notable exclusions here, like Snorlax and Alakazam. Hopefully, we get more Pokemon readily catchable in the game through DLCs and Mystery Gifts and through the Tera Battles, but for now, this is the full list of all Pokemon revealed and leaked for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet so far.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will launch on the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.