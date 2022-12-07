By Ziggy Chavez · 3 min read

As explained in our Paradox Pokémon guide, there are different kinds that you can catch. In typical Pokémon fashion, there will be version exclusives for both titles. In this Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Guide: How to get Roaring Moon and Iron Valiant, we’ll let you in on everything you’d need to know.

What are Paradox Pokémon?

Paradox Pokémon are split into two categories – Ancient Pokémon which are exclusive to Scarlet, and Future Pokémon which are exclusive to Violet. They are contained within (Area Zero) at the center of The Great Crater of Paldea. You can only access this area once you have beaten Victory Road, Starfall Street, and Path of Legends.

Who is Roaring Moon?

Roaring Moon looks like Salamance, perhaps it is the Ancient version of the Pokémon that we know since it comes from Pokémon Scarlet which has Ancient Pokémon. It is both dragon and dark type which has no gender and does not produce eggs when bred. On the Pokédex, its entries are as follows:

Scarlet: “It is possible that this is the creature listed as Roaring Moon in an expedition journal that still holds many mysteries.”

Violet: “According to an article in a dubious magazine, this Pokémon has some connection to a phenomenon that occurs in a certain region.”

Who is Iron Valiant?

Iron Valiant looks like a cross between Gardevoir and Gallade, it might be the Future version of the Pokémon mentioned since it comes from Pokémon Violet which has Future Pokémon. It is both fairy and fighting type which has no gender and does not produce eggs when bred. On the Pokédex, its entries are as follows:

Scarlet: “It has some similarities to a mad scientist’s invention covered in a paranormal magazine.”

Violet: “It’s possible that this is the object listed as Iron Valiant in a certain expedition journal.”

How to get Roaring Moon and Iron Valiant?

You can find both Roaring Moon and Iron Valiant in the same place for either version of the game in (Area Zero). Of course, you can only get to the deeper areas in (Area Zero) once you have completed the game and is on the way to the final path, The Way Home.

To get to their location, fly to (Area Zero) on the map around the northwest flying point of The Great Crater and head inside the gate. Examine the teleport center in the room and select Research Lab No. 2 as your destination. Exit the lab and follow the path on the way to Research Lab No. 3 until you get past the waterfall. Go past the pile of rocks on the left and you’ll see a small gap which is the entrance to a cave.

Upon reaching your destination, you will see either Roaring Moon or Iron Valiant waiting for you. Engage them in battle and catch your version-exclusive Paradox Pokémon.

A quick tip: Make sure to bring Pokémon with False Swipe so you wouldn’t accidentally knock out your Paradox Pokémon and bring tons of your best Pokéballs with you as these two are as fearsome as their names sound.

There are a lot more Pokémon to be discovered and seen in the region of Paldea and we’ve got a lot more Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Guides like How to get Roaring Moon and Iron Valiant on ClutchPoints Gaming! Make sure to keep checking in for more. Best of luck, trainers!