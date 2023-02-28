ga,eDuring the February 2023 Pokemon Presents, we finally get more details about the much-awaited Pokemon Sleep. This new Pokemon game lets you play with Pokemon while you, yes you are reading this correctly, are asleep.

Sleeping with Your Pokemon is a Thing

Who says you can’t play Pokemon 24/7? With Pokemon Sleep, this completes the cycle of being around Pokemon, all day and all night. Back in 2019, we have gotten the first look at the mobile app which literally lets you take a snooze with your Pokemon. While this may be the first of its kind, Pokemon would like to encourage and remind everyone of the importance of proper rest.

In the app, you will be joined by the big, lovable, sleep-loving Pokemon, Snorlax as well as the Pokemon Researcher, Professor Neroli. You progress further in the game by recording, measuring, and analyzing your resting patterns which will be categorized into Dozing, Snoozing, or Slumbering. Pokemon that tend to sleep the same way as you do will gather around your Snorlax. Along the way, you will get to unlock certain rare sleep styles in Pokemon such as Goofy Style, Droopy-Eared Sleep, One-Eyed Sleep, Curled-Up Sleep, and more.

Now, there is one more reason why you should rest at night and wake up excited with Pokemon Sleep. Pokemon Sleep is coming this Summer 2023.

Pokemon Go Plus Plus Announced

The Pokemon Go Plus + has also been introduced during this February 2023 Pokemon Presents. This accessory can be used with Pokemon GO and the new Pokemon game, Pokemon Sleep. It’s a small Poke Ball-shaped device that you can leave on your pillow at night to help you with Pokemon Sleep or carry in a bag during the day to catch Pokemon automatically with Pokemon GO. This accessory is made to help you get that competitive edge as you play Pokemon day in and day out. With the Pokemon Go Plus Plus (you’d have to admit this name is a little weird), you can spin Poke Stops automatically. In the future, it will let you select between your different Poke Balls and will prove to be a great monitor for the new Pokemon game.

Of course make sure to check in from time to time for more on the latest updates, news, and events about anything and everything Pokemon here on ClutchPoints Gaming!

Best of luck, Trainers!