Published November 22, 2022

By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

While there are version-exclusive Pokémon available in the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games, there are certain Pokémon that would require certain steps for them to evolve. Whether it’s trading them to friends, making them hold certain items, befriending them, or using different stones, there are a lot of different ways Pokémon evolve. In this Pokémon SV Guide, we’ll tell you how to get Pawmot.

Who is Pawmi?

Pawmi is the Paldea region’s version of an electric rodent (Just like Pikachu from Kanto). Its Pokédex entry states, “The pads of its paws are electricity-discharging organs. Pawmi fires electricity from its forepaws while standing unsteadily on its hind legs.” for Pokémon Violet and “Not only is the fur that covers its body good insulation against the cold, but it also serves the purpose of storing electricity. When it feels uneasy, this cautious Pokémon will begin rubbing its cheeks, preparing itself to discharge an electric shock.” for Pokémon Scarlet.

Who is Pawmot?

Pawmot is Pawmi’s final evolution which makes it the first electric rodent to ever get a 2nd level evolution.

Where can we find them?

Pawmi is an uncommon Pokémon that can be found in the early stages of the game on your way to school along Poco Path and also in the Southern Area of the map. Pawmi then evolves at level 16 which can be done quickly by using the new auto-battle feature.

If you’re looking to just complete the Pokédex, you can just catch a Pawmo (Pawmi’s evolution) in the map below.

How to get Pawmot?

To evolve Pawmo into Pawmot, you just need to walk 1,000 steps while using the Let’s Go feature of the game. There is no way to check the progress on how many steps but after completing 1,000 steps. The last step to evolve Pawmo into Pawmot is to go one level up by battling or using a rare candy to trigger the evolution.

Of course, completing the Pokédex is a huge task and there are a lot of other Pokémon that will need to meet certain requirements to evolve or to capture. Make sure to check out ClutchPoints Gaming to catch ’em all. Good luck, trainers!