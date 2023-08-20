Pokemon's latest game, Scarlet and Violet, has announced its latest Tera Raid Battle and it's putting the spotlight on Support Pokemon. The latest Pokemon Tera Raid Battle called “A Show of Supporters” will be happening for a while and Pokemon Trainers are set for a treat. By capturing these Pokemon, you get a chance to help your chances of competing better against your friends, fellow Trainers, and even in the Pokemon VGC scene. The event will run from August 18, 2023, to September 17, 2023, coinciding with the #GetMewAndMewtwo event that will start its run this September 2023.

A Show of Supporters Details

There will be three Support Pokemon put in the spotlight of these battles – Hatterene, Grimmsnarl, and Blissey. All three Support Pokemon will be a Scarlet and Violet Five-Star Raid and will feature Random Tera Types in battle. Pokemon Tera Raid Battle – A Show of Supporters details listed down below.

Hatterene



Level: 75

Star Level: ☆☆☆☆☆

Tera Type: Random

Ability: Hidden Possible

Moves:

Mystical Flare

Psychic

Disarming Voice

Dark Pulse

Additional Moves:

Psychic Terrain

Calm Mind

Item Drops:

Exp. Candy L x1

Exp. Candy XL x1

HP Up x2

Iron x2

Zinc x2

Current Tera Shard x4

Current Tera Shard (Host) x4

Exp. Candy L (23% Drop Rate Chance) x1

Exp. Candy L (11% Drop Rate Chance) x1

Rare Candy (3% Drop Rate Chance) x1

HP Up (5% Drop Rate Chance) x1

Iron (5% Drop Rate Chance) x1

Zinc (5% Drop Rate Chance) x1

Pearl String (2% Drop Rate Chance) x1

Nugget (5% Drop Rate Chance) x1

Timid Mint (3% Drop Rate Chance) x1

Gentle Mint (3% Drop Rate Chance) x1

Hasty Mint (3% Drop Rate Chance) x1

Bottle Cap (2% Drop Rate Chance) x1

Current Type Tera Shard (4% Drop Rate Chance) x2

PP Up (4% Drop Rate Chance) x1

Ability Capsule (2% Drop Rate Chance) x1

TM074 (5% Drop Rate Chance) x1

TM075 (5% Drop Rate Chance) x1

TM015 (5% Drop Rate Chance) x1

TM030 (5% Drop Rate Chance) x1

Beating Hatterene

In trying to defeat Hatterene, it would be best to use Screech to drop Hatterene's defense in the early onset of the battle. You can then utilize Swords Dance to drop the boss' HP as much as possible. Can try using Koraidon for this battle but be wary as Hatterene will be utilizing Psychic moves that are Super Effective against your box legendary. When Hatterene's HP is at around 75%, you can use Outrage to take out and capture this Support Pokemon for yourself.

Grimmsnarl

Level: 75

Star Level: ☆☆☆☆☆

Tera Type: Random

Ability: Hidden Possible

Moves:

Spirit Break

Light Screen

False Surrender

Play Rough

Additional Moves:

Reflect

Bulk Up

Item Drops:

Exp. Candy L x1

Exp. Candy XL x1

HP Up x2

Iron x2

Zinc x2

Current Tera Shard x4

Current Tera Shard (Host) x4

Exp. Candy L (23% Drop Rate Chance) x1

Exp. Candy L (11% Drop Rate Chance) x1

Rare Candy (3% Drop Rate Chance) x1

HP Up (5% Drop Rate Chance) x1

Iron (5% Drop Rate Chance) x1

Zinc (5% Drop Rate Chance) x1

Pearl String (2% Drop Rate Chance) x1

Nugget (5% Drop Rate Chance) x1

Timid Mint (3% Drop Rate Chance) x1

Gentle Mint (3% Drop Rate Chance) x1

Hasty Mint (3% Drop Rate Chance) x1

Bottle Cap (2% Drop Rate Chance) x1

Current Type Tera Shard (4% Drop Rate Chance) x2

PP Up (4% Drop Rate Chance) x1

Ability Capsule (2% Drop Rate Chance) x1

TM074 (5% Drop Rate Chance) x1

TM075 (5% Drop Rate Chance) x1

TM015 (5% Drop Rate Chance) x1

TM030 (5% Drop Rate Chance) x1

Beating Grimmsnarl

For this specific battle in the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet battle, it's best to utilize a Hariyama as a physical attacker with the moveset of Brick Break, Belly Drum, Headlong Rush, and Drain Punch with the Held Item of Figy Berry. At the beginning of the raid battle, use Belly Drum and maximize your Attack stat as much as you can. Grimmsnarl is equipped with the move Spirit Break that is actually Super Effective against Hariyama but with the help of the Figy Berry, you will be able to rally. At this point, you can use Drain Punch to deal heavy damage while restoring your own as well. Be wary of the opponent's Reflect so make sure to counter it with Brick Break. After this happens, it's time to Terastalize and spam Drain Punch until you win the battle. It may be tricky so make sure to be smart with your moves at every turn.

Blissey (1)

Level: 75

Star Level: ☆☆☆☆☆

Tera Type: Random

Ability: Hidden Possible

Moves:

Heal Pulse

Last Resort

Soft-Boiled

Seismic Toss

Item Drops:

Fire Tera Shard x5

Water Tera Shard x5

Grass Tera Shard x5

Current Type Tera Shard x5

Current Type Tera Shard (20% Drop Rate Chance) x2

Current Type Tera Shard (15% Drop Rate Chance) x3

Exp. Candy XL (20% Drop Rate Chance) x3

Rare Candy (10% Drop Rate Chance) x2

Exp. Candy L (35% Drop Rate Chance) x5

Blissey (2)

Level: 75

Star Level: ☆☆☆☆☆

Tera Type: Random

Ability: Hidden Possible

Moves:

Heal Pulse

Last Resort

Soft-Boiled

Seismic Toss

Item Drops:

Ice Tera Shard x5

Poison Tera Shard x5

Rock Tera Shard x5

Current Type Tera Shard x5

Current Type Tera Shard (20% Drop Rate Chance) x2

Current Type Tera Shard (15% Drop Rate Chance) x3

Exp. Candy XL (20% Drop Rate Chance) x3

Rare Candy (10% Drop Rate Chance) x2

Exp. Candy L (35% Drop Rate Chance) x5

Blissey (3)

Level: 75

Star Level: ☆☆☆☆☆

Tera Type: Random

Ability: Hidden Possible

Moves:

Heal Pulse

Last Resort

Soft-Boiled

Seismic Toss

Item Drops:

Dark Tera Shard x5

Bug Tera Shard x5

Psychic Tera Shard x5

Current Type Tera Shard x5

Current Type Tera Shard (20% Drop Rate Chance) x2

Current Type Tera Shard (15% Drop Rate Chance) x3

Exp. Candy XL (20% Drop Rate Chance) x3

Rare Candy (10% Drop Rate Chance) x2

Exp. Candy L (35% Drop Rate Chance) x5

Blissey (4)

Level: 75

Star Level: ☆☆☆☆☆

Tera Type: Random

Ability: Hidden Possible

Moves:

Heal Pulse

Last Resort

Soft-Boiled

Seismic Toss

Item Drops:

Ghost Tera Shard x5

Fighting Tera Shard x5

Normal Tera Shard x5

Current Type Tera Shard x5

Current Type Tera Shard (20% Drop Rate Chance) x2

Current Type Tera Shard (15% Drop Rate Chance) x3

Exp. Candy XL (20% Drop Rate Chance) x3

Rare Candy (10% Drop Rate Chance) x2

Exp. Candy L (35% Drop Rate Chance) x5

Blissey (5)

Level: 75

Star Level: ☆☆☆☆☆

Tera Type: Random

Ability: Hidden Possible

Moves:

Heal Pulse

Last Resort

Soft-Boiled

Seismic Toss

Item Drops:

Steel Tera Shard x5

Fairy Tera Shard x5

Dragon Tera Shard x5

Current Type Tera Shard x5

Current Type Tera Shard (20% Drop Rate Chance) x2

Current Type Tera Shard (15% Drop Rate Chance) x3

Exp. Candy XL (20% Drop Rate Chance) x3

Rare Candy (10% Drop Rate Chance) x2

Exp. Candy L (35% Drop Rate Chance) x5

Blissey (6)

Level: 75

Star Level: ☆☆☆☆☆

Tera Type: Random

Ability: Hidden Possible

Moves:

Heal Pulse

Last Resort

Soft-Boiled

Seismic Toss

Item Drops:

Fire Tera Shard x5

Water Tera Shard x5

Grass Tera Shard x5

Ice Tera Shard x5

Poison Tera Shard x5

Rock Tera Shard x5

Dark Tera Shard x5

Bug Tera Shard x5

Psychic Tera Shard x5

Current Type Tera Shard x15

Current Type Tera Shard (100% Drop Rate Chance) x1

Blissey (7)

Level: 75

Star Level: ☆☆☆☆☆

Tera Type: Random

Ability: Hidden Possible

Moves:

Heal Pulse

Last Resort

Soft-Boiled

Seismic Toss

Item Drops:

Ground Tera Shard x5

Flying Tera Shard x5

Electric Tera Shard x5

Ghost Tera Shard x5

Fighting Tera Shard x5

Normal Tera Shard x5

Steel Tera Shard x5

Fairy Tera Shard x5

Dragon Tera Shard x5

Current Type Tera Shard x15

Current Type Tera Shard (100% Drop Rate Chance) x1

Beating Blissey

For this battle in the latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raid, you are better off using Ceruledge as your Pokemon. Make sure that this specific Ceruledge is equipped with the Swords Dance, Bitter Blade, Sunny Day, and Solar Blade moves as well as utilizing the Held Item, Shell Bell.

For this particular battle, use Swords Dance three times, in the beginning, to really pump up the damage output from the increased Attack stat that Ceruledge will be dishing out later on. On the fourth turn, make sure to use Sunny Day to summon a Harsh Sunlight to boost your Fire-type attacks even further, effectively giving you a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) boost.

Ceurledge will restore its HP with the help of the Shell Bell that you have as your Held Item. This is a good combination with the same healing effects that you would benefit from utilizing the Bitter Blade move. With the help of the Harsh Sunlight, Solar Blade will not need charge time so you can use it as you please.

Lastly, Terastalize Ceruledge when you get the option. With this, you can deal massive damage against Blissey even further, and would eventually give you the win for this battle and capture one of the most effective Pokemon Supports.

There are a lot more Pokemon Tera Raid Battle that is currently running – Make sure to check the full list and to accomplish all the Raids that are open to be challenged like this Pokemon Tera Raid Battle – A Show of Supporters that features three different Support Pokemon in the battle!

Best of luck, Trainers!