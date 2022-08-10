Polygon-based platform Intella X brings traditional games to Web3

Neowiz Corporation and Polygon announced the launch of blockchain gaming platform, Intella X, bringing traditional games to Web3.

Intella X is a new blockchain gaming platform that allows Neowiz Corporation to bring its video game IPs to the web3. Intella X produces and uses its native IX Token, which users can stake or provide liquidity in the DEX to earn a yield. The IX token can also be earned by playing the games on the platform. In return, they are compensated in IX Token and shares of the platform’s revenue from in-app purchases, platform fees, etc, which are deposited to their IX wallet.

At launch, Intella X features two social casino games: House of Poker and House of Slots. Both games are expected to launch this year. Other games in the pipeline coming, later on, are Alliance of Valiant Arms, Crypto Golf Impact, and Brave Nine. Two new blockchain games from Neowiz’ IP “Cats & Soup” are launching in 2023, including the PFP NFT project Early Retired Cats Club.

Intella X is built on top of the Polygon Network. There are plans to expand the platform to other networks in the future.

Developers are also encouraged to contribute to the ecosystem by providing IX tokens to the developers, based on some “off-chain and on-chain data” to determine what the fair share would be for these developers.

“Neowiz has proven itself an incredibly ambitious and talented team, and we’re delighted to be working alongside them to put a web3 spin on their much-loved roster of games,” says Polygon Studios CEO Ryan Wyatt. “With an impressive lineup of new mobile games and existing IP coming in the next few months, we know gamers will find genuine utility, value, and entertainment in Intella X.”

Neowiz co-CEO Taegeun Bae commented, “Intella X is a contributor-centric ecosystem, and working very closely with Polygon to create a sustainable and expandable developer/user-friendly platform.”