Portland State and South Dakota football did not appear on Saturday’s exciting slate of Week 3 games due to a whooping cough outbreak. After the illness spread on Thursday amongst the Vikings players, the two teams jointly decided to not play on Saturday. Kickoff was scheduled for 4 PM ET at Hillsboro Stadium in Portland, Oregon, but instead will be moved to a later time.

Via Brett McMurphy:

“Portland State & South Dakota game canceled due to whooping cough outbreak among Portland State players.”

Whooping cough has also been called the 100-day cough for the extended duration of the illness. Symptoms can include coughing fits, fatigue, and labored breathing. Fractured ribs from intense high-pitched coughs, or “whoops,” have occurred.

“It was determined by Portland State that the game would not be played in the interest of the health of the student-athletes,” the Vikings statement read, per Mark Puleo of The Athletic. “It should be noted that no players on the Viking team are seriously ill at this time.”

How will this affect Portland State football’s upcoming schedule?

Portland State is 0-2 on the season, and is set to play Boise State on September 21st. Boise State has addressed the situation, and updated how they plan to approach the game. The school recently announced that they will be leaving the Mountain West to head for the Pac-12 in 2026.

“We are aware of Portland State’s decision to cancel their game against South Dakota due to health and safety protocols,” Boise State said, per Eli Lederman of ESPN. “We are in communication with Portland State’s administration and will remain so as we continue to monitor the situation as it pertains to next Saturday’s game. Our utmost priority and concern are for the health and safety of anyone involved.”

This is the first outbreak that has led to the cancellation of a game in the 2024 season. Teams and programs will be put on notice to assure the cleanliness of their facilities, and keep the emphasis on everybody’s well-being.