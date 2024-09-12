Since 2011, Boise State has been a member of the Mountain West Conference since 2011. But in the growing landscape of college sports and conference realignment, things are about to change.

Boise State is set to join three other schools leading the Mountain West for the Pac-12. Once the announcement was fully made, Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey had the perfect reaction for Broncos fans.

“Love you Bronco Nation, Sleep Well,” Dickey posted on X, formerly Twitter. His tweet was followed by a praying emoji and a purple devil with the hashtags BleedBlue and WhatsNext.

What's next for Boise State is a transfer into what is now a growing Pac-12. The conference saw many of their members leave prior to the 2024 season. Teams like Arizona, Utah and Colorado joined the Big 12 while Oregon, Washington, UCLA and others left for the Big 10. Even Cal and Stanford left for the ACC. Amongst all of their departures, the Pac-12 was left with just Oregon State and Washington State.

But not for long, Boise State – alongside Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State – are set to join the conference in 2026. Even with the additions, the Pac-12 still needs two more schools to qualify as an official FBS conference. Still, the Mountain West Conference is receiving $111 million in exit fees. The conference plans to offset the cost, but each school must pay a minimum of $17 million, via Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.

Since joining the Mountain West, Boise State football has won the conference four times. It's the most championships of any team in conference history.

However, the Broncos and Dickey see a brighter path forward in the Pac-12. The conference is still picking up the rubble for their meteoric crash. But Boise State sees the vision and is now ready to help rebuild.

Dickey plans to do whatever he can to help the Broncos shine.