The Portland Pilots (3-5) head to Ohio to take on the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-2) Friday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Portland-Kent State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Portland: +12.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +660

Kent State: -12.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -1050

Over: 136.5 (-110)

Under: 136.5 (-110)

How to Watch Portland vs. Kent State

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Portland Will Cover The Spread/Win

Portland struggles on defense, but they have a chance to keep Kent State's scoring to a minimum in this game. The Golden Flashes are averaging 67.4 points per game, which is the fewest in the MAC. That number would also be the fewest in the WCC. Kent State wins games with their defense, so Portland has to match that. If the Pilots can find a way to lock in on defense in this one, they will be able to steal a win on the road.

The Golden Flashes have shot just 39.2 percent from the field this season, and 30.0 percent from three. Only two over their players average double digit points, and neither will beat you alone. Kent State has played well overall, but because of their poor shooting, they have scored over 70 points just two times this season. As mentioned, their offense has really struggled, and if the Pilots can keep Kent State below 70, they will have a chance to cover the spread.

Why Kent State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kent State is a solid defensive team this season, which is why they are 6-2. The Golden Flashes allow just 61.0 points per game, which is the fewest in the MAC. In fact, Kent State has allowed 60 points or less in five of their eight games this season. Along with that, teams shoot just 39.1 percent against, and 28.5 percent from beyond the arc. Kent State is a solid defensive team, and that should remain the case on Friday.

Portland has scored under 70 points in regulation in five of their eight games this season. The Pilots shoot 42.0 percent from the floor this season, which is third-lowest in the WCC. They also turn the ball over quite a bit. Kent State plays some great defense, so Portland is going to have a tough time scoring in this one. If Kent State can have a good defensive game, they will win with ease.

As mentioned, Kent State has not done a good jobs scoring this season. However, Portland does not play good defense. The Pilots allow the most points per game in the WCC at 81.0. They also allow opponents to shoot the highest percentage in the WCC. The Pilots also allow the most threes per game in the WCC, and the fifth-most in the nation. Kent State has a great chance to put up some points and win this game.

Final Portland-Kent State Prediction & Pick

Kent State is just the better team overall. They play much better defense than Portland, and I think their offense will end up getting better, especially against this Portland defense. The spread does seem a bit large, but I think Kent State can handle it. I will take the Golden Flashes to cover the spread.

