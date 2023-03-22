Fans of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are eagerly anticipating the release of the upcoming Netflix reunion special, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. The series, which first aired in the 1990s, left a bittersweet legacy that has captivated viewers of all ages. The trailer for the reunion special is full of nostalgia and is a reminder of simpler times.

Y’all I can’t believe this is real. I’m so so excited for this! And so glad to be a part of this legacy ⚡️ https://t.co/Z6JfgkJjwA — Yoshi Sudarso 🐉 (@yoshi_sudarso) March 22, 2023

The plot of the special is classic Power Rangers, with original villain Rita Repulsa back with a new plan to take out the Power Rangers before they even become Rangers, reported by Polygon. The original Blue and Black Rangers, Billy and Zack, team up with the Red and Pink Rangers from the second era of Mighty Morphin, Rocky and Kat, to stop her. The trailer has already caught the attention of many 90s kids, who are excited to see their childhood heroes back in action.

While fans are excited about the reunion, many were disappointed to learn that the original Pink Ranger, Kimberly, played by Amy Jo Johnson, will not be involved. However, Johnson has reassured fans via Twitter that “other fun stuff is in store” and that she’s “looking forward to watching my friends kick [expletive]!”

The special also pays homage to the late Thuy Trang, the original Yellow Ranger who passed away in a car crash at the age of 27. The plot includes the introduction of a new character, Minh, who is the daughter of Trang’s Ranger. Viewers will also see them honor Jason David Frank, the Green Ranger actor who passed away last year.

we’ll never forget you thuy trang, the OG yellow ranger. i gotta tune into this new power rangers movie too! my feels today! pic.twitter.com/Zbi0kEFqXN — khalia. | stream smoke sprite🪞 (@VERONASFILMS) March 22, 2023

Overall, fans are excited to see the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers back in action, even if it’s just for a reunion special. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is set to release on Netflix on April 19th.