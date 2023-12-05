ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Nashville Predators travel to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Predators-Blackhawks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Predators sit exactly .500 heading into this game Tuesday night. This is thanks to Nashville winning seven of their last 10 games. The Predators have already squared off with the Blackhawks this season. Nashville put up four goals in the win over Chicago in that game. Cole Smith scored two goals on three shots in the win. Gustav Nyquist and Yakov Trenin were the other goal scorers. The game was pretty even, but Nashville was able to win the face-off battle, and they blocked 14 shots. Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves in the game.

The Blackhawks are 7-16-0, and they are riding a three game losing streak heading into this game. They do have a generational talent in Connor Bedard on their team, but the rest of the Blackhawks are lackluster. In the loss against the Predators last month, Tyler Johnson and Philipp Kurashev scored the two goals for Chicago. Bedard was held to just one shot in the game. Arvid Soderblom made 27 saves in net on 30 shots. Nashville did score a late empty-net goal.

For this game Juuse Saros is likely in net for the Predators while Chicago will start Soderblom.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Blackhawks Odds

Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+130)

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-160)

Over: 6.5 (+108)

Under: 6.5 (-160)

How to Watch Predators vs. Blackhawks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports South

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Predators Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Predators should be able to have another good game in the defensive zone against the Blackhawks. Chicago was only able to muster up two goals the first go around, and I do not expect this game to be any different. The Blackhawks score the third-fewest goals in the NHL with just 2.43 per game. They also have the fourth-worst powerplay percentage, and sixth-lowest shot percentage. The Predators should be able to easily hold the Blackhawks to under three goals in this game, and cover the spread.

Why The Blackhawks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blackhawks had Bedard held to just one shot in the previous game against Nashville. Chicago needs to get Bedard more involved in this one. They have to find a way to get Bedard some more looks at the net, and better opportunities to score. Bedard is the best playmaker on the Hawks, and they need him to create chances for other skaters, as well. If Bedard gets more involved in this game, the Blackhawks have a good chance to cover the spread.

Chicago, as mentioned, has not been good. However, they score a little bit better when they are playing at home. Scoring is what they will have to do to win this game. The Blackhawks have not scored well all season, but they are 7-3-0 when they score at least three goals. This means all of their wins have come when they hit that mark. If the Hawks can do that, they will cover the spread.

Final Predators-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

This game should be a good one. The Predators are the better team on paper, but the Blackhawks are at home. I do like the Blackhawks to cover this spread. I am not totally comfortable taking the moneyline, so I will stick with the spread.

Final Predators-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick: +1.5 (-160), Under 6.5 (-132)