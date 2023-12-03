The Nashville Predators visit the Buffalo Sabres as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Nashville Predators begin a quick two-game road trip as they take on the Buffalo Sabres Sunday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Predators-Sabres prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Predators are 11-12-0 this season, and they have lost their last two games. They have won six of their last 10 games, though. On the season, Filip Forsberg has been the best player on the ice. He has scored 12 goals, assisted on 15 more, and his 27 points are tied for 17th in the NHL. Ryan O'Reilly is having a good season, as well. He has 11 goals to go along with 10 assists. In net, the Predators allow 3.30 goals per game, and they have a save percentage of .897.

The Sabres are 10-12-2 this season, and they have also lost their last two games. Casey Mittelstadt leads the team in points with 21. 16 of those points have come via assist. JJ Peterka and Jeff Skinner lead the team in goals with 10 each. Buffalo is missing Tage Thompson as he remains out with an upper body injury. Not having Jack Quinn at all this season has also been tough for the Sabres.

Juuse Saros and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen are expected to be the starting goalies for this game.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Sabres Odds

Nashville Predators: ML (-105)

Buffalo Sabres: ML (-114)

Over: 6.5 (-102)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

How to Watch Predators vs. Sabres

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports South, MSG Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Predators Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Predators were on a six-game win streak before losing their last two games. With that win streak, they Predators have score 3.7 goals per game in their last 10 games. Scoring three goals is going to be the key for the Predators in this game. When Nashville scores at least three goals this season, they have a record of 11-4. This means the Predators have won all of their games when they have scored at least three goals. If Nashville can find a way to find the back of the net three or more times, they should be able to come out on top in this game.

Why The Sabres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The key for Nashville is to score three or more goals. That happens to be the same key for the Sabres. When Buffalo scores at least three goals, they have a record of 10-3-1. However, the Sabres have only scored four goals in seven of those games. Buffalo needs to put pucks on net and light the lamp a few times in this game. As long as the Sabres can score three or more goals, there is a good chance they will win this game.

Final Predators-Sabres Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a solid game. The Sabres are the favorites in this game, and it is because they are the home team. On paper, these teams are pretty even. However, Buffalo is missing two very good players in Thompson and Quinn. The Predators are missing one of their defensmen in this game, but they are at full strength for the most part. When it comes to picking a winner, I am going to go with the Sabres. They have the better goaltender, and it is their home game.

Final Predators-Sabres Prediction & Pick: Sabres ML (-114), Over 6.5 (-102)