The Nashville Predators will head to the Great White North to face the Winnipeg Jets. It's a Western Conference showdown at the MTS Centre as we share our NHL odds series and make a Predators-Jets prediction and pick.

The Predators have gone 33-26 over the last 59 games against the Jets. Recently, the Predators defeated the Jets 4-1 on November 23, 2024. But the Jets are 6-4 over the past 10 games against the Predators.

Here are the Predators-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Jets Odds

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +116

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -140

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (+134)

How To Watch Predators vs Jets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+ and FDSS

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

It was supposed to be a season where the Predators contended for a playoff spot. Instead, Barry Trotz acknowledged they might be in for a rebuild after a horrible start to their season. There are at least three reasons why the Predators are struggling, and they have been unable to establish any consistency. Regardless, one of their shining moments this season came against the Jets last month.

The Predators beat the Jets soundly and looked competent as a team last month, showcasing how good they could be when firing on cylinders. Jonathan Marchessault thrived in that game, notching a goal and an assist. He has 13 goals and 13 assists while tallying three powerplay conversions. Amazingly, Marchessault is on an eight-game point streak, tallying eight goals and five assists over that period.

Defenseman Roman Josi added two goals in that victory and now has seven markers and 17 apples, including one tally on the powerplay. Likewise, Filip Forsberg had an assist in that game and now has nine goals and 21 assists. The Predators fired 36 shots on net in that game and also won 52 percent of their faceoffs. Additionally, they went 1 for 3 on the powerplay.

The Predators have not had the best defense. Yet, it came to life in that victory over the Jets. The defense killed three penalties and leveled 29 hits in that game. Moreover, they contained Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, and Josh Morrissey, preventing the three best scorers from putting a puck in the back of the net. Goalie Juuse Saros played well, making 23 saves and allowing just one goal in the victory.

The Predators will cover the spread if they can continue to fire good shots at the net, with Marchessault, Josi, and Forsberg all getting their chances. Then, they must continue to contain the best Winnipeg weapons and find a way to shut out the loud crowd at the MTS Centre.

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets remain near the top of the NHL, showing they are a possible contender for Lord Stanley's Cup. While they have dominated the NHL for a majority of the season, one of their few dark spots came in a 4-1 loss to the Predators.

It was a bad start in that game as they fell behind. Also, they lost the faceoff battle and managed just 24 shots on the net. It also did not help that they whiffed on all three powerplay chances. Despite all that, they have the talent to redeem themselves. Plus, the Jets were already on fire before the Holiday Break, beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Monday.

Connor has 22 goals and 27 assists, including nine powerplay markers. Ultimately, he must find a way to put the puck in the back of the net. Scheifele has 22 goals and 22 assists, including four powerplay conversions. However, his faceoff numbers are inconsistent, as he has won 265 draws and lost 278. Morrissey has delivered with three goals and 31 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck likely starts in this game. Significantly, he was not the goalie in the loss in November, which could prove to be the difference. Additionally, if the defense plays as well as they did last Monday, that momentum should carry into this game.

The Jets will cover the spread if their top snipers can set themselves up with some shooting chances. Then, the defense must prevent the Predators from gaining any extra momentum.

Final Predators-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Predators are 15-21 against the spread, while the Jets are 19-18 against the odds. Moreover, the Preds are 8-10 against the spread on the road, while the Jets are 10-7 against the odds at home. The Predators are 13-22-1 against the over/under, while the Jets are 15-19-3 against the over/under.

The Predators handled the Jets easily in the first game. However, the series shifts to Winnipeg, and the Jets play significantly better at home. I can see them blowing the Predators out of the water and covering the spread.

Final Predators-Jets Prediction & Pick: Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+172)